Heisman Trophy odds 2025: Top 5 dark horse no one's talking about ft. Austin Simmons

Heading into the 2025 season, some familiar names sit atop the Heisman Trophy odds. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Texas quarterback Arch Manning have been among the favorites since the end of last season. However, it is difficult to forecast who will win the Heisman.
Going into the 2024 season, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was the betting favorite with +700 odds, followed by Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Although Gabriel was a finalist, neither the top two vote-getters, Colorado's Travis Hunter nor Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, were considered likely winners.
Here is a look at five dark horse candidates for the Heisman next season.
Top 5 dark horse Heisman Trophy candidates for the 2025 season
#1 Austin Simmons
Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons could be an interesting dark horse candidate to win the Heisman Trophy next season with +3300 odds. After spending the 2024 season as a backup behind Jaxson Dart, Simmons is set to take over the starting role next season.
The former four-star recruit performed well in limited playing time last season, completing 19 of 32 passing attempts for 282 yards and two TDs.
#2 Ty Simpson
The Alabama QB room will be complicated next season with Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell competing for the starting job. As a result, no Alabama QB has great odds to win the Heisman Trophy.
However, Simpson appears to be the favorite to win the job, and if Alabama can bounce back in its second season under coach Kalen DeBoer, Simpson could factor into the Heisman Trophy race despite currently having +3300 odds.
#3 Ryan Williams
The Heisman Trophy is typically won by QBs, but with Travis Hunter winning last season, it showed that other players have an opportunity. If a non-QB is going to win the award, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams could be a possible candidate.
Although he currently sits with +4000 odds, he had a stellar freshman season, making 48 receptions for 865 yards. He did that despite having a QB in Jalen Milroe who spent more time running than the average QB. With his natural growth and getting a more pass-focused QB, Williams could factor into the Heisman Trophy race.
#4 Joey Aguilar
With Nico Iamaleava surprisingly leaving in the transfer portal, Joey Aguilar is suddenly projected to be the starting QB. Although he does not have experience against top-flight competition, he will be in a good situation with the Volunteers. If he can adapt to his new environment, he could be a surprise Heisman candidate. He currently has +4500 odds.
#5 Bryce Underwood
It would certainly be a surprise if a true freshman won the Heisman, but if anyone is going to do it, it would be Bryce Underwood.
The No. 1-ranked recruit for Michigan will likely earn the starting job for the Wolverines next season. If he can adapt to the college game quickly, he could be a factor in the Heisman race.
Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.