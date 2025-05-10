Heisman Trophy Predictions 2025: 5 Non QB candidates that could outshine others like Travis Hunter

The Heisman Trophy is an award presented to the best player in college football. Colorado Buffaloes icon Travis Hunter won the award in 2024 after excelling as both a wide receiver and cornerback in Coach Prime's system.

With the 2025 college football season a few months away, let's look at the top five non-QB candidates who could take home the next Heisman Trophy.

Five top non-QB candidates for the 2025 Heisman Trophy

5. Jordyn Tyson, Wide Receiver - Arizona State Sun Devils

Jordyn Tyson is the lead wide receiver for the Sun Devils. Tyson crossed the 1,000 receiving yards mark in 2024 and was a key part of Arizona State's postseason run.

The Sun Devils will look to go a step or two further in 2025. If that happens, Tyson could get a decent shout at the highest award in collegiate football.

4. Nate Frazier, Running Back - Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are a perennial national championship threat. They reached the 2024/25 expanded college football playoffs thanks to stellar running back play from Trevor Etienne and Nate Frazier.

Etienne later entered the NFL, leaving Frazier as the team's RB1. Hence, expect the Georgia Bulldogs star to put up a career year in 2025 and potentially earn Heisman consideration.

3. Jeremiyah Love, Running Back - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jeremiyah Love and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a fairytale run to the College Football Playoff national championship final game. However, they were outdone by a motivated Ohio State Buckeyes team.

Love played a major role in his side's stellar season, earning career highs across most statistical categories. Another solid campaign could see him compete for the highest award in collegiate football.

2. Ryan Williams, Wide Receiver - Alabama Crimson Tide

Ryan Williams was Alabama's primary pass catcher in his freshman season. He caught passes from Jalen Milroe and looked great at the start of the campaign.

However, numerous double teams and focused scheming saw Williams post less than 1,000 receiving yards in Year 1. Kalen DeBoer's game plan will likely determine whether or not Williams could make an unlikely Heisman Trophy push.

1. Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver - Ohio State Buckeyes

No offensive player contributed more to Ohio State's national championship run than Jeremiah Smith. Smith was a nightmare for defensive coordinators during the playoffs.

If there's a non-quarterback who'll emulate Travis Hunter in 2025, it could be Smith. The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver is dynamic and talented and plays for a team with regular national championship aspirations. A 1,500-yard and 18-TD season might be all he needs for major Heisman Trophy consideration.

