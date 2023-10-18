"Henry Ruggs III (Jail)" - 2017 Alabama football team's whereabouts in 2023 have fans pointing out the fate of the former Alabama WR

Henry Ruggs was a notable member of the Alabama team that won the College Football Playoffs National Championship in 2017. The freshman WR played a crucial role that season, recording 12 receptions for 229 yards and six touchdowns.

Ruggs had a brilliant college career with the Crimson Tide in the subsequent two years, becoming one of the best WRs in the country. He became the first WR to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft after being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 12 overall pick.

A post on X showcasing the fantastic depth chart of the 2017 Alabama team and their whereabouts has got fans talking about the fate of Henry Ruggs. Following two seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, the WR was sentenced to prison for a DUI collision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here are some of the reactions on Henry Ruggs' fate and the 2017 Alabama team depth chart:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Henry Ruggs DUI collision and imprisonment

In the tragic incident, Ruggs rear-ended another car at a high speed in Spring Valley, just outside Las Vegas. Sadly, a woman named Tina Tintor and her dog Max lost their lives in the fatal car accident. Ruggs was also injured in the crash and was hospitalized afterward.

Following his release from the hospital, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took Ruggs into custody and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center. He made a court appearance the day after his arrest, and the judge set his bail at $150,000.

Ruggs was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. In August 2023, he was sentenced to a prison term ranging from three to 10 years, having earlier pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

Alabama 2017 team depth chart

The 2017 Alabama team was one of the best teams in the history of college football. The Crimson Tide team, which went on to secure a dramatic national championship victory, boasts of many players with brilliant careers in the NFL.

Its three quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, are starters in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, respectively. It also boasts running backs like Najee Harris, Josh Jacob, Damien Harris and Brian Robinson.

Other players include Heisman winner Devonta Smith, Calvin Ridley, Bradley Bozeman, Raekwon Davis, Trevor Diggs, Darron Payne, Rashaan Evans and a host of others.