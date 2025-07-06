  • home icon
"Hope I fall in love with some teaching": When Urban Meyer opened up on his post-retirement plans after great success at Ohio State

By Arnold
Published Jul 06, 2025 03:21 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 19 Nebraska at Indiana - Source: Getty
When Urban Meyer opened up on his post-retirement plans after great success at Ohio State - Source: Getty

Urban Meyer is regarded as one of the finest coaches to have graced the college football circuit. He won three national titles, two with Florida and one at Ohio State.

In January 2019, after leaving the Buckeyes due to health reasons, Meyer discussed his future in an interview with ESPN College Football.

"I've been asked to teach a class at the Fisher School of Business, and I'm gonna do that," Meyer said (3:00). "I mean, I kinda hope in fall in love with some teaching, which is a lot like coaching."
After leaving the Buckeyes, Meyer took a two-year break before returning to coach the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2021.

Meyer's stint with the Jaguars was brief. He led the team to a 2–11 record before he was fired. Despite Meyer's success at the collegiate level, he never acclimatized to the pro league.

Meyer served as a head coach for four different teams, Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He compiled an incredible 187-32 record across the programs.

Urban Meyer has transitioned into an analyst since retiring from coaching

Former college football coach Urban Meyer - Source: Getty
Former college football coach Urban Meyer - Source: Getty

Urban Meyer has transitioned into a full-time analyst since his retirement. He had already gained some experience during his coaching breaks.

Following a temporary retirement in 2011 after leaving Florida, Meyer joined ESPN as a college football analyst. He also worked briefly at Fox Sports after leaving Ohio State and appeared weekly on the network's Big Noon Kickoff pregame.

After being fired by the Jaguars, Meyer returned to his role as a Fox analyst.

Since last August, Meyer has been serving as a host on the “The Triple Option” podcast, alongside Mark Ingram II and Rob Stone. He provides analysis and insights on college football along with his co-hosts.

Meyer will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 9.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

