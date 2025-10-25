  • home icon
  Hours into NFL coaching reports, Steve Sarkisian's agent Jimmy Sexton releases brief statement about Texas HC's future

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 25, 2025 18:33 GMT
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State v Texas - Source: Getty
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been linked with a move to the NFL. However, his agent, Jimmy Sexton, has moved quickly to deny the rumors.

According to On3 Sports, Sexton released a brief statement on the future of Longhorns head coach. He said,

"Any reports regarding communications on coaching opportunities with NFL teams are patently false and wildly inaccurate. Sark is solely focused on coaching the University of Texas football team."
The clarification was needed after The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Sarkisian informed National Football League decision-makers he would be interested in potential head-coaching openings, including the Tennessee Titans' current vacancy. Sarkisian hasn't coached in the NFL since his brief stint as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator, which ended in December 2018.

Steve Sarkisian is searching for national championship glory with Texas

The Texas Longhorns appointed Steve Sarkisian as their head coach ahead of the 2021 college football season. Sarkisian earned the appointment after an impressive stint as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama. He was credited for developing Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones during his second stint with the Crimson Tide.

Sarkisian led the Texas Longhorns to a 5-7 record in his first season, and the program missed out on a bowl game appearance. However, it's been a steady improvement since that shaky first season at the helm.

Sarkisian has turned the Longhorns into perennial national championship contenders, and they're fresh off two consecutive college football playoff semifinal appearances. Last year's national championship chase ended with a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.

Steve Sarkisian's side is 5-2 this season and is currently fighting for a playoff spot. The Longhorns know that one more loss would effectively end their playoff hopes this season. However, Sarkisian will keep searching for national glory while he's the head coach of a stacked Texas roster.

The Longhorns have dicey games against Vanderbilt, Georgia, and Texas A&M to navigate. They should make the playoffs if they avoid losing the rest of the season. That'll give Sarkisian another chance to bring a national championship to Texas before potentially exploring NFL options.

