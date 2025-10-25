  • home icon
  • College Football
  "Jimmy Sexton strikes again": Fans baffled by latest Steve Sarkisian - NFL reports as CFB insider gives deep dive into Texas HC's future

"Jimmy Sexton strikes again": Fans baffled by latest Steve Sarkisian - NFL reports as CFB insider gives deep dive into Texas HC's future

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 25, 2025
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian eased the pressure on his team after the Longhorns beat the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 8 to record their second consecutive win. Sarkisian's Longhorns started the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country but have since fallen to disappointing losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Florida Gators.

Before the Longhorns' Week 9 clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, "The Athletic's" Dianna Russini dropped a bombshell on X about Sarkisian being interested in the Tennessee Titans' job.

"I’m told that representatives for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian have let NFL decision makers know that he would be interested in potential head coaching openings, including the Titans’," Russini tweeted.
College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the speculation about the embattled Steve Sarkisian's interest in NFL jobs.

"Jimmy Sexton strikes again," one fan tweeted.
"He's tired of dealing with NIL Bs...I don't blame him one bit," another fan tweeted.
"Putting out feelers to hedge for season implosion?" One fan tweeted.

Some fans speculated that it was a contract negotiation tactic by Sarkisian.

"To me this feels like Sark trying to leverage all these firings and get a raise like Cignetti did," one fan tweeted.
"I wonder if this is just a stunt Jimmy Sexton is tryna pull so he ends up with the #1 and #2 highest paid coaches in CFB," another fan tweeted.
"Bro gunning for a raise," one fan tweeted.
Steve Sarkisian refuses to relinquish Texas duties

The Texas Longhorns have struggled offensively this season, with quarterback Arch Manning catching most of the flak from the fans and analysts. After the Longhorns' labored 16-13 overtime win against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 8, coach Steve Sarkisian took responsibility for several play calls that went wrong for his team and revealed that he would not relinquish his playcalling duties.

“I’m always looking in the mirror first to say, ‘Okay, what could I have done differently?’” Sarkisian said. “‘What could I have done better, not only for the offense, but for the team?’
“That’s why I got hired. I was a really good offensive coordinator,” Sarkisian said. “I’m always going to tap into the strength that I have. And I think being a play-caller on offense is one of my strengths. Some may disagree, that’s okay.”

Steve Sarkisian is renowned for being an offensive coordinator genius during stints at both USC and Alabama. Despite his past offensive success, Sarkisian's Longhorns are ranked No. 79 in the country in both scoring and total offense this season and are not favored to be included in the college football playoff field as they've been the past two seasons.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

