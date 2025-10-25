"Jimmy Sexton strikes again": Fans baffled by latest Steve Sarkisian - NFL reports as CFB insider gives deep dive into Texas HC's future

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian eased the pressure on his team after the Longhorns beat the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 8 to record their second consecutive win. Sarkisian's Longhorns started the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country but have since fallen to disappointing losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Florida Gators. Before the Longhorns' Week 9 clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, &quot;The Athletic's&quot; Dianna Russini dropped a bombshell on X about Sarkisian being interested in the Tennessee Titans' job. &quot;I’m told that representatives for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian have let NFL decision makers know that he would be interested in potential head coaching openings, including the Titans’,&quot; Russini tweeted.College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the speculation about the embattled Steve Sarkisian's interest in NFL jobs.&quot;Jimmy Sexton strikes again,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;He's tired of dealing with NIL Bs...I don't blame him one bit,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Putting out feelers to hedge for season implosion?&quot; One fan tweeted.Some fans speculated that it was a contract negotiation tactic by Sarkisian. &quot;To me this feels like Sark trying to leverage all these firings and get a raise like Cignetti did,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;I wonder if this is just a stunt Jimmy Sexton is tryna pull so he ends up with the #1 and #2 highest paid coaches in CFB,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Bro gunning for a raise,&quot; one fan tweeted.Steve Sarkisian refuses to relinquish Texas dutiesThe Texas Longhorns have struggled offensively this season, with quarterback Arch Manning catching most of the flak from the fans and analysts. After the Longhorns' labored 16-13 overtime win against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 8, coach Steve Sarkisian took responsibility for several play calls that went wrong for his team and revealed that he would not relinquish his playcalling duties. “I’m always looking in the mirror first to say, ‘Okay, what could I have done differently?’” Sarkisian said. “‘What could I have done better, not only for the offense, but for the team?’“That’s why I got hired. I was a really good offensive coordinator,” Sarkisian said. “I’m always going to tap into the strength that I have. And I think being a play-caller on offense is one of my strengths. Some may disagree, that’s okay.”Steve Sarkisian is renowned for being an offensive coordinator genius during stints at both USC and Alabama. Despite his past offensive success, Sarkisian's Longhorns are ranked No. 79 in the country in both scoring and total offense this season and are not favored to be included in the college football playoff field as they've been the past two seasons.