4 SEC coaches on the hot seat that desperately need big wins in Week 7 ft. Steve Sarkisian

The SEC coaches on the hot seat carousel started spinning faster after longtime Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was fired by the Razorbacks on Wednesday after a lopsided loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 6 of college football action. The college football hot seat has already seen its first casualties after the UCLA Bruins fired Deshaun Foster and the Virginia Tech Hokies fired Brent Pry last month. Four SEC coaches on the hot seatSeveral Southeastern Conference teams entered the season with high expectations but have underperformed. Below, we take a look at four SEC coaches on the hot seat after poor starts to the season. #4. Steve SarkisianSteve Sarkisian led the Texas Longhorns to both the SEC championship game and the semifinals of the college football playoffs last season. The Longhorns were the AP preseason poll No. 1 team, but the season started with a narrow loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbia and performances have suffered.In addition to faltering performances, preseason Heisman Trophy favorite quarterback Arch Manning has struggled to lead the Texas offense as the Longhorns fell to a shocking 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators in Week 6 action. After the preseason hype surrounding his team, Sarkisian is one of the SEC coaches on the hot seat, with Texas yet to face four ranked teams as the season enters its climax.#3. Mark Stoops Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is the longest tenured coach in the SEC, but his team has a 0-3 record and is at the bottom of the conference standings this season, placing him firmly in the SEC coaches in the hot seat category.Appearing on the &quot;Andy &amp; Ari&quot; show, Kentucky insider Matt Jones revealed that the Wildcats would be able to come up with the $37 million required to fire Stoops after a poor season.“Let’s start with this: they don’t want to do it, and it will be a very, very, very difficult pill to swallow,” Matt Jones said. “I think it’s very negative, but it’s hard to overreact to how toxic things are going to be if they keep losing this year.”#2. Hugh FreezeAfter a 5-7 finish last season, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze entered the season under pressure to lead the Tigers to a better season. After a promising start to the season, the Tigers lost 16-10 to the Texas A&amp;M Aggies to drop them to a 3-2 record for the season, with the Georgia Bulldogs on the horizon.During an appearance on the &quot;Opening Kickoff&quot; show on Wednesday, Auburn athletic director John Cohen refused to include Freeze in the list as one of the SEC coaches on the hot seat. “I’m somebody who believes in looking at the long-term evaluation,” Cohen said. “Our football team, especially on the defensive side of the ball, has performed at a high level in the last two games. There’s no question about that.“We just didn’t perform offensively the way we want to against a very good Texas A&amp;M team, but the evaluation has to be over the course of this season. Not necessarily over a couple of isolated incidents.”#1. Billy NapierThe Florida Gators pulled off perhaps the upset of Week 6 action when they beat the No. 9 Texas Longhorns 29-21 at the Swamp. Florida coach Billy Napier is in a familiar position after being one of the SEC coaches on the hot seat last season before turning the Gators into a winning machine towards the end of the season.The polarizing Napier survived last season after his team's impressive run of form and entered the season with high expectations alongside the form of outstanding sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway, but results have not reflected the hype. The Gators have a woeful 2-3 record this season and still have one of the most brutal schedules in college football. They still have clashes against five ranked sides to come, games that could either plunge Napier further into the SEC coaches on the hot seat list or extract him and make him a Florida hero.