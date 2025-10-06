“Texas has been a mess for the entire season”: Paul Funebaum passes blunt remark for Arch Manning’s Longhorns while uplifting Billy Napiers & Gators

Florida coach Billy Napier pulled a rabbit out of the hat once again in Week 6 of college football action after three losses in a row. The Gators beat divisive quarterback Arch Manning's No. 9 Texas Longhorns 29-21 at the swamp to record the upset of the weekend.

During Sunday's segment of the "Matt Barrie Show," outspoken ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum captured the opinions of Florida fans towards the beleaguered Napier (1:00).

“What was so interesting was the atmosphere down there on our Saturday show,” Finebaum said. “I was just trying to be nice, understanding where I was. So, I said something like, ‘Even though Billy Napier is struggling and his job is apparently on the line, the fans down here still really like him.’ And they started booing me when I said that, chanting, ‘Fire Billy, fire Billy.’

“All fans want to see a win, and they got it. It wasn’t unpredictable because Texas has been a mess for the entire season. But now we’re right back where we were last year — what do you do with Billy Napier? That’s three losses. They had a four-game stretch where I didn’t see how they were going to win any of them, even though Texas looked like the easiest.”

Analyst gives Billy Napier SEC championship game shot

Despite already losing three games this season, the Florida Gators have only lost one Southeastern Conference game. During Monday's segment of "Pate State," CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate still gave Billy Napier a chance of leading his team to the SEC championship game this season (8:50).

“They’re (Florida Gators) playing a bunch of teams that are right in the thick of the SEC championship race. And before people just say they’re out of the SEC championship race, no, they’re not. They got one conference loss”, Pate said.

“Now, they got a much tougher conference slate still to go, and yesterday could be a one-off. All these things are possible, but I’m not in this camp that this just prolonged the inevitable. Uh, if Billy gets fired, he gets fired. But that’s not inevitable to me."

Billy Napier's team has one of the toughest strength-of-schedules in college football. The Gators still have to travel to College Station to play against the high-flying No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies, before playing the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels, No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 25 Florida State Seminoles.

