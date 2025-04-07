House v. NCAA lawsuit: Judge points out the biggest issue in the $2.75 billion settlement in hearing

The House v. NCAA lawsuit has reached the settlement hearing stage. According to USA Today, a judge in California is now hearing on final approval of a monumental settlement, which is likely to change the landscape of collegiate sports.

According to the report, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken conducted a hearing on Monday regarding the final approval of the proposed $2.75 billion settlements of three athlete-compensation antitrust cases versus the Power Five conferences and the NCAA. The hearing was in Oakland, California.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Judge Claudia Wilken's biggest issue with the settlement is that it incorporates future athletes who are not in college. It is important to note that the well-versed judge spoke about the "10-year-old playing kickball" as part of the deal. It was initially raised at the September 2024 hearing.

Olivia Dunne speaks out against the settlement in the House v. NCAA lawsuit

Olivia Dunne is one of the most popular athletes in collegiate sports. The LSU Tigers gymnast earns an estimated $4.2 million in NIL money, according to On3, and easily tops the female athlete NIL list. Dunne has been following the House v. NCAA lawsuit, and she's not happy with the developments regarding the settlement.

According to USA Today, Dunne delivered a scathing statement on the settlement. She believes strongly that the figures in damages she would be awarded under the settlement "does not come close to recognizing the value she lost."

Dunne said that the plaintiffs' lawyers who are overseeing damages distributions are "getting hundreds of millions" in fees and costs from the settlement (as much as $775 million over the next decade). Furthermore, there are questions about the data being received and how it impacts the grand scheme of things.

Here's a look at the top-earning athletes in terms of NIL in the lead-up to the settlement, according to On3:

1. Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns – $6.5M

2. Cooper Flagg, Duke Blue Devils – $4.8M

3. Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes – $4.3M

4. Livvy Dunne, LSU Tigers – $4.1M

5. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes – $4M

6. AJ Dybansta, BYU Cougars – $3.8M

7. DJ Lagway, Florida Gators – $3.8M

8. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks – $3.7M

9. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers – $3.6M

10. Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers – $3.3M

