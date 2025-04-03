Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known after getting real about boyfriend Paul Skenes' 'worst habit’

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are a power couple in the sporting world. Recently, Dunne revealed what she thinks is her boyfriend's worst habit, and later expressed feelings about her confession.

Dunne and Skenes first met through mutual friends when they were both student athletes at Louisiana State University. After a few months of dating, the duo confirmed their relationship in August 2023 and has given fans regular insights into their life together since.

Most recently, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes appeared in the GQ ‘couple’s quiz’ segment. During the quiz, the baseball star asked the gymnast what she thought was his worst habit, and Dunne was quick to respond, saying:

“Your worst habit is getting out of the shower and getting water all over the floor, and I walk into the bathroom and I'm on the verge of slipping and cracking my head open because there's so much water everywhere.”

Skenes jokingly said:

“Okay, well it seemed like you really had to think about that one for a while.”

Reacting to the clip of their interaction GQ shared on their Instagram page, Dunne made her feelings known about her confession, writing in the comments section:

“Felt good getting that off my chest."

Via comments section of @gqsports on Instagram

While Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes first met when competing for the LSU Tigers, Skenes has since gone to represent the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB. Meanwhile, Dunne is competing in her fifth and final year in the NCAA.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes reveal their go-to TV show

Skenes and Dunne at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party (Image Source: Getty)

During their GQ magazine couple's quiz, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes divulged how they like to spend time together. Skenes asked his girlfriend what their favorite show was to watch together, with Dunne responding:

“Probably Family Guy. I honestly think it's kinda funny! You watch it all the time and I don't feel like we have a show we watch together. We watch a lot of different shows together. Like, I feel like Family Guy is some good old fashioned brain rot."

Skenes joked in defense of the show:

“I think I get smarter by watching Family Guy. I think it's a very intelligent show.”

Olivia Dunne, competing in her fifth year for LSU, got her year off to a strong start, competing on the floor, balance beam, and uneven bars in multiple meets. But she has been forced to sit out recent competitions due to a knee injury.

