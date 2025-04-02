Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne opens up about going viral during her early years at LSU

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are an absolute power couple in the sports world. Skenes has quickly become the ace of the Pittsburgh Pirates while Dunne is holding it down for the LSU Tigers' gymnastics squad.

On top of being a gymnast, Dunne boasts an impressive 5.3 million followers on Instagram alone. She is one of the top-earning NIL athletes in college, earning $4.1 million.

However, there was a time when Dunne was not a household name. She opened up about her initial rise to internet stardom during her freshman year of college, via GQ Sports.

"I was just flipping around at the beach and it blew up," said Dunne.

Dunne reveals that she began posting clips to her TikTok in the spring of 2020. With much of the world locked down, she wanted to continue to tumble, and she instantly started blowing up.

She continued to amass a following, and by her second year at LSU, the NCAA introduced NIL. Now, she had a way to make real money while still competing at the college level.

Dunne was growing her brand and by doing that, bringing more eyes to her sport. Since her popularity, she has signed with companies like Nautica, Vuori, and Sports Illustrated, just to name a few.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have a lot to juggle

MLB All Star Game - Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes (Photo via IMAGN)

Now that Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are in the limelight, they do not have much free time to themselves. The two are constantly working on their craft, whether that be online or on the mat for Dunne.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' ace is traveling for nearly half the year. And during the offseason, he is working in the gym and in the bullpen to get ready for the grueling MLB season.

Dunne also does not have much time for herself. When she is not traveling or competing in meets at LSU, she is busy maintaining her online presence. And you cannot forget about the homework, as she is still in college.

That is a lot to handle for the two, but they seem to make it work just fine. Dunne is in her final year at LSU, and it will be interesting to see what is in store for her. She has made tons of opportunities for herself over the last few years.

