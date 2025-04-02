Olivia Dunne makes feelings known on Paul Skenes ignoring her on Instagram before they started dating

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne continue to be in a high-profile relationship while each person continues to find personal success. They were recently featured in a GQ magazine article where they covered many topics about their relationship.

Both Skenes and Dunne attended LSU, but they weren't necessarily aware of each other right away. It was Dunne who initially became curious about Skenes when the superstar pitcher wouldn't follow her back on social media.

“He wouldn’t follow me back on Instagram,” Livvy recalled. “I was like, 'Who is this kid, and why won’t he follow me back?'"

Skenes, an LSU pitcher, was well aware of who Dunne was as the LSU gymnast was already a massive celebrity on social media. During the interview, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace said that it was him that needed to be noticed by Dunne.

“Frankly, everybody knew,” he says. "Not so much the other way: She didn’t know who I was.”

MLB All-Star Game red carpet - Source: Imagn

It would have been hard for Dunne not to notice Skenes as he was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship on the baseball diamond. Dunne made it clear in the interview that she recognized Skenes and wondered why he didn't show much emotion.

“I would see him around every now and then. I was like, 'Who is this tall, mysterious man that never smiles?'" Dunne said.

It might have been a slow start to this relationship for Skenes and Dunne, but they were able to grow their relationship quickly while at LSU. That relationship has become even stronger while Skenes has been pitching in MLB.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shows off flexibility in new advertisement shoot

Paul Skenes is currently trying to help the Pittsburgh Pirates win baseball games, and that gives Dunne more time to herself. Dunne will be at many starts for Skenes throughout the 2025 MLB season, but she also keeps herself busy by landing endorsement deals. And she's finishing her final season with LSU as it pursues a second consecutive national championship.

Dunne recently showed off her incredible flexibility while modeling for Vouri clothing:

“10 years of style and comfort🫶🏼 #vuori #10years #anniversary @vuoriclothing #ADecadeOfVuori”

Dunne is wrapping up her college gymnastics career, and that will allow her to move to Pittsburgh to be with Skenes. This couple will continue to be followed on social media, especially with how active Dunne is.

