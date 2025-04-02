Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off her incredible flexibility during athletic brand's latest shoot

MLB pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, recently shared her latest promotional clip for Vuori, a brand she partnered with shortly after joining LSU. Like Dunne, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, also attended Louisiana State University, helping them win the 2023 College World Series.

Now, the 22-year-old superstar plays in MLB for the Pittsburgh Pirates and is competing in his second major league season following a stellar debut campaign last year. Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne is a gymnast for the LSU Tigers and a prominent social media personality.

She frequently shares promotional content on her Instagram, and her most recent reel featured Vuori clothing with the caption:

“10 years of style and comfort🫶🏼 #vuori #10years #anniversary @vuoriclothing #ADecadeOfVuori”

The clip featured several pictures from Olivia Dunne’s photoshoots since partnering with Vuori in 2021. It also showcased Dunne demonstrating her athletic skills, performing backflips, splits and tumbles while wearing Vuori athletic wear.

In the video celebrating Vuori’s 10th anniversary since its founding, Dunne said:

“Ten years of Vuori. Nearly four years of pushing limits together. It's more than what I wear. It's how I move, how I feel, and how I keep going. Happy ten years of the world. Here’s to many more.”

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne once talked about her love for gymnastics

In 2023, Olivia Dunne opened up about her gymnastics journey in a Vuori interview. After introducing herself as an All-American gymnast and Vuori athlete, Dunne said:

“I started gymnastics when I was three years old. I really wanted a pink sparkly leotard and my mom said I can't have one unless I do gymnastics so she signed me up.”

Reflecting on her accomplishments and her path to LSU, she added:

“I'd say my biggest accomplishment was making the USA national team the USA won Gold and the feeling of standing up on the first place Podium with my team was indescribable. I started being recruited by LSU. I think when I was in like the fourth grade and my coach told me the colors were purple and I was like I'm interested.”

The LSU Tigers are set to compete in the NCAA Regional Second Round in April, but it remains to be seen whether Olivia Dunne, who is dealing with knee issues, will participate.

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes has made just one start for the Pirates so far in the 2025 season, pitching 5.1 innings while allowing two runs on three hits.

