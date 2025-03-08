Paul Skenes' $106.75 million teammate shares insights on facing NL Rookie of the Year in live BP

The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't have a lot of bright spots from their 2024 season apart from NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and two-time All-Star Bryan Reynolds.

Very few batters were able to master Skenes after he made his debut in the majors in May. He was one of the best pitchers and quality starts were the norm.

During an interview with MLB Network on Friday, Reynolds shared his approach at the plate whenever he faces his fellow Pirates ace in live batting practice.

"Trying to get him closer to me, get the fastball — it runs like that," Reynolds said. "The splitter—try to get him in the zone. And if it’s a slider, try not to swing, because if it starts there, it's going to hit me in the chest."

Two years ago, the outfielder signed an eight-year contract worth $106.75 million, which was the largest contract the club has ever handed out.

Reynolds has repaid the faith, hitting 24 home runs with over 80 RBIs in each of the last two seasons. As he gears up for his seventh MLB season, the Pirates hope that he can get even better.

Bryan Reynolds feels "special" watching Paul Skenes up close

One can see why Paul Skenes is destined for success in majors. The way he went about his rookie season, earning his maiden All-Star selection on top of being the starter for the NL team, speaks volumes on the high upside he carries.

Bryan Reynolds seconded that thought as he shared that watching him during spring is itself "special."

"Yeah, it's special. You know, I think everybody knew he was going to be really good, but getting to see it every day up close—it’s pretty special," Reynolds said.

Paul Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts and 0.95 WHIP in his first season with the Pirates. Apart from receiving 23 out of 30 possible first-place votes to win NL Rookie of the Year, he also earned votes for NL Cy Young.

One can argue he might have been a legit Cy Young contender had he pitched more innings. Nonetheless, he can do so by continuing with his performance in 2025.

