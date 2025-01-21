Paul Skenes plays coy on long-term deal with Pirates

Paul Skenes took Major League Baseball by storm in 2024, not only proving himself as one of the best young pitchers in the baseball, but one of the top pitchers in the world. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace continually lit up the radar gun and racked up strikeout after strikeout.

En route to an All-Star selection and National League Rookie of the Year Award, Paul Skenes cemented himself as one of the best in the game. Through 133.0 innings, the Pirates superstar posted a sensational 1.96 ERA with an 11-3 record and 170 strikeouts.

This elite performance from the rookie has led some to wonder not only how good he can become but if the Pirates will be able to sign him to a long-term extension.

The Pirates have not made the playoffs since 2015 and unless things change, there will be the question about whether or not he will want to remain with the club long-term. This is something he was asked about by MLB beat writer Kevin Gorman during the team's fan event this weekend. The star pitcher remained coy about the question.

"I haven't heard a whole lot. I don't know, I haven't given that too much thought," Skenes replied when asked about fans wanting him to sign a long-term deal.

The response to the question could certainly leave some Pirates fans concerned, even though he is not eligible to become an unrestricted free agent until 2030, the clock is ticking. The team's front office will need to prove to Skenes that they are committed to building a winning team and culture around him sooner rather than later if they hope to keep him on the roster.

Pittburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting has continually been criticized by fans for his lack of spending when it comes to free agents and bolstering the roster. Last season, only the Athletics had a smaller payroll that the Pirates and the team has been unable to land a major free agent yet again this offseason.

Paul Skenes does not feel that the Pirates need to spend on the same level as other clubs

Despite only having one MLB season under his belt, Skenes already has a sense of how the league works and how the Pittsburgh Pirates can succeed. The superstar pitcher feels that the team already has some solid pieces in place and do not need to throw money around like the Los Angeles Dodgers in order to succeed.

"If you go out and sign the Ohtanis, maybe it becomes a little bit easier, he's Ohtani for a reason, but there's no reason we can't play fundamental baseball and execute at a very high level without having players like that. It's not a complicated game," Paul Skenes told Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

It remains to be seen how long Paul Skenes will feel this way if the Pirates were to miss the postseason mulitple times. That being said, his approach to such as question is impressive, especially considering that he is only 22 years old.

