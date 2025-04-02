"Do I have to buy all my stuff back?" - Paul Skenes reacts to girlfriend Olivia Dunne’s epic April Fool’s prank

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, pulled an April Fool's stunt over her beau. Skenes, who is known to fool hitters with his filthy splinker, just got pranked by Dunne's fake social media activity.

On Tuesday, Dunne posted a TikTok video where she said that she's "getting ready to move and getting rid of some stuff if y'all want." She added that this involved some cherished items of Skenes she was throwing away.

It included an All-Star game shirt XXL for $10, Skenes' baseball glove for $50, his Jordans (size 15) for $15, a fire pit for $15 and his Air Force windbreaker jacket for $20.

Upon swiping through these stories, Skenes was already sweating as he soon got into DMs with Dunne. He asked her:

"Do I have to buy all my stuff back?"

Dunne replied in affirmation, saying "Yes" before opening up that she had pulled an April Fool's prank over him. Skenes felt relaxed upon learning this as he gave Dunne her due credit.

"I didn't realize it was April Fool's Day," Skenes told Dunne. "Good prank, tho, I liked it. Better than the oil ring thing."

Dunne documented the whole thing for her followers to enjoy.

Here's the video:

Olivia Dunne finally spilled the beans on how she met Paul Skenes

There are different versions of stories on how Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes actually met for the first time on the campus of LSU. However, no one had direct quotes from Dunne until the fifth-year senior finally revealed the story behind it during an interview with ESPN's "SportsCenter."

Both Dunne and Skenes represented LSU in college gymnastics and college baseball, respectively. While Dunne is in the middle of her fifth and final year with the program, Skenes led the team to the College World Series before being picked first by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft.

"I saw him in the dugout and I thought he was cute," Dunne said. "I could never actually watch him pitch because he would pitch on Friday nights and that's when we were competing so I had no clue what he was capable of at the time.

"I saw him in the fall. I had friends introduce us and we started dating."

Dunne and Skenes started dating in 2023 when she posted a video on TikTok wearing the pitcher's jersey. The Pirates star later confirmed they were dating. The two have been together and have often been seen supporting each other while scaling new heights in their professional journey.

