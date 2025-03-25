Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 4-word reaction after getting featured on SI Swimsuit for 3rd year

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne continue to be among the most popular couples in sports, and each is also receiving plenty of recognition. Dunne is in her final year of competing for the LSU women's gymnastics team, but she has also been busy posing for Sports Illustrated again.

Ad

This will be the third straight year that Dunne has been featured in the SI Swimsuit issue, an honor she does not take lightly. Skenes has been extremely supportive of his girlfriend and her modeling career, and this is just another reason for him to be proud.

"Still leading, still evolving—how’s #SISwimsuit year 3 feel? @livvydunne 😉," @si_swimsuit captioned the post on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

After SI Swimsuit posted the reel on Instagram, Olivia Dunne commented on it to express her excitement.

"We're so back baby!" @livvydunne wrote.

Olivia Dunne Reacts to SI Swimsuit Post

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne first started dating when they were both attending Louisiana State University, and Skenes was leading the team on the mound. Dunne has since graduated from LSU, but she is wrapping up her final season on the women's gymnastics team. However, she is dealing with an injury that has kept her out of action since early January.

Ad

The Pittsburgh Pirates have named Skenes the opening day starter for the 2025 season, and Dunne is expected to be in attendance at PNC Park several times throughout the year.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrates SEC championship with teammates

Paul Skenes is wrapping up spring training with the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Olivia Dunne's LSU career is coming to a close. Dunne wasn't able to compete with her teammates at the SEC championships on March 22, but the Tigers were still able to come away with a title.

Ad

Dunne shared several moments from the championship celebration and added an appropriate comment, which read:

“ring SECured💍😼 #SECchamps #ringszn”

Ad

Even though Dunne is currently out of the lineup with an injury, she still believes that her team will be able to win another national title. She shared her thoughts with Tiger TV shortly after getting the championship trophy.

“I feel like we're just so ready and the season has been such a gift and to watch everyone's Talent unfold the way it has been has been so amazing to watch," Dunne said. "I think we always had it in us. It just all came together at the perfect time and we're peaking at the right time in the season and it's just been such a blessing.”

Ad

Paul Skenes will likely be featured in plenty of magazines during the 2025 MLB season, but Olivia Dunne currently has the biggest honor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback