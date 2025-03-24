Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops punny 1-word message to celebrate LSU'S back-to-back SEC win

MLB pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, celebrated a major milestone as her LSU Tigers won the Southeastern Conference championship, marking the sixth title in the program’s history.

Meanwhile, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year pitcher has impressed during spring training. However, the Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled, losing their last four games as they prepare for the regular season.

On Sunday, Dunne shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses of the SEC victory celebration, captioning her post:

“ring SECured💍😼 #SECchamps #ringszn”

In the images, Olivia Dunne and her teammates proudly wear SEC Gymnastics Champions jerseys over their LSU Tigers leotards. The Tigers celebrated their milestone by dancing and enjoying themselves as confetti rained down onto the floor.

Dunne shared several pictures, gleefully posing in the fallen confetti. One image featured her alongside teammate Kiya Johnson, both holding and kissing the Tigers’ SEC championship trophy.

In another snapshot, Olivia Dunne was joined by retired gymnast and two-time Olympian Aly Raisman.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shares her views on the Tigers’ victory and her injury

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers gymnastics team won their first NCAA national title last year. Reflecting on their recent SEC championship victory and the season so far, Dunne said (starting at 2:46):

“I feel like we're just so ready and the season has been such a gift and to watch everyone's Talent unfold the way it has been has been so amazing to watch… I think we always had it in us. It just all came together at the perfect time and we're peaking at the right time in the season and it's just been such a blessing.”

The 22-year-old gymnast, in her final year of NCAA eligibility, also shared her thoughts on being sidelined due to injury, saying:

“I wish I could be out there competing. I have a fractured kneecap right now so I'm on the sidelines cheering but it's just been such an amazing time this past year and this team is so talented it's so amazing.”

The No. 2 LSU Tigers won the SEC title with a final score of 198.200, the highest in program history. The No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners followed closely with a 197.925, making it a tightly contested championship.

