Paul Skenes & girlfriend Olivia Dunne turn heads in chic outfits for Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne made their presence felt in New Orleans for the ongoing Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The couple, who have been dating since college, are alums of the Louisiana State University, which is 79 miles away from Caesars Superdome, which is hosting the Super Bowl LIX. Thus, they weren't going to miss the biggest event of the year.

For the Super Bowl, Paul Skenes opted for a black bomber jacket over a plain white T-shirt paired with black pants. Meanwhile, Dunne went with a red sleeveless crop top, paired with light-wash high-waisted jeans.

The MLB couple were snapped in the parking lot of the stadium as they made their way into the arena.

Who is Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rooting for in Super Bowl LIX?

Fans have been divided between the Chiefs and the Eagles over the Super Bowl game. While the Chiefs are looking to make history by winning three consecutive Super Bowls, the Eagles will look to get back at their opponent who beat them two years ago in Super Bowl LVII.

Olivia Dunne revealed her choice during an interview on Sunday with Daily Mail.

"Tomorrow for the game I am rooting for the Chiefs. Unpopular opinion around here, which I've heard a lot about. But I'm very excited, and it's my first Super Bowl, so it's gonna be a great time. I'm a Swiftie,” Dunne said.

Both Dunne and Skenes are professional athletes, having represented the Tigers in college sports. The LSU gymnast was a part of the NCAA title winning team last season, while Skenes helped the Tigers win the College World Series in 2023 before being picked first overall by the Pirates.

During the offseason, the couple have been to many college football games in Baton Rouge, cheering for their college team. With spring training approaching, the couple are looking ahead at a tough baseball schedule as Paul Skenes will hope to replicate his rookie year exploits.

