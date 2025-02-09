Olivia Dunne reveals which team she's rooting for in Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl LIX faceoff

Sports Illustrated model and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has been looking forward to attending her first-ever Super Bowl game. Ever since she shared her plans for attending the big game, fans have been wondering which team Dunne will be cheering for on the weekend.

In an interview with Daily Mail on Sunday, Dunne revealed her pick.

"Tomorrow for the game I am rooting for the Chiefs. Unpopular opinion around here, which I've heard a lot about. But I'm very excited, and it's my first Super Bowl, so it's gonna be a great time. I'm a Swiftie,” Dunne said.

While Dunne would be looking forward to cheering for the Chiefs, Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie revealed a major change of plans in attending Super Bowl 59. Instead of taking her kids to New Orleans, she has decided to leave them home for a special reason.

Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce's wife Kylie discussed her plans to attend the Super Bowl 59 in an interview with Today on Thursday. Kylie shared her decision to keep her daughters at home despite Travis Kelce being their favorite uncle.

"The logistics of travel, school, and childcare were just too overwhelming. They don't also really watch football in a way that they would enjoy being in the stadium for the duration of the Super Bowl. So in an effort to sort of just give everyone their best shot at enjoying the day, they will be watching the Super Bowl from home," Kylie said.

Hollywood actor Miles Teller said his wife Keleigh Sperry won't be with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs VIP suites. Instead, Sperry would be adorning Eagles jerseys for the big game.

