Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce says taking daughters to NOLA for Chiefs-Eagles is "too overwhelming"

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, who is expecting their fourth child spoke about the challenges of managing family and football on Super Bowl Weekend. With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025, Kylie Kelce thus had to make a tough choice.

While she and Jason Kelce will travel to New Orleans to support Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, their three daughters will stay home. Kylie said that taking Wyatt (5), Elliotte (3), and Bennett (23 months) to the big game would be too overwhelming.

“The logistics of travel, school and childcare were just too overwhelming,” Kylie Kelce said in an interview with Today.com on Thursday. “They don't also really watch football in a way that they would enjoy being in the stadium for the duration of the Super Bowl."

"So in an effort to sort of just give everyone their best shot at enjoying the day, they will be watching the Super Bowl from home," Kelce said.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce is torn between family loyalty and team loyalty

Kylie Kelce has always been loyal to the Eagles, a team that her husband, Jason Kelce played for throughout his NFL career. On her podcast Not Gonna Lie, she shared that their daughters will wear “Go Uncle Trav” shirts for the game.

“They love their uncle, and of course, they love cheering him on,” she said. “But to be fair, they love cheering on the Birds too. But he is our family.”

Earlier this week, the Chiefs TE Travis Kelce spoke about his family during a press conference.

“They (Jason and Kylie) know exactly who they’re rooting for,” the Chiefs player said. "I love them to death. This game isn’t going to get between how much I love them."

"And the fact that the girls are going to be wearing ‘Go Uncle Trav’ shirts, it warms my heart and gives me something else to fight for, and hopefully I can make them proud and put a few smiles on their faces throughout the game," Kelce added.

Even though Kylie Kelce loves her brother-in-law, she hasn’t forgotten her Eagles roots.

"He (Travis Kelce) has worked so hard and put in so much time that I am truly, as always, cheering Travis on," Kylie Kelce said on her podcast. "And I love him. He’s my family, so I will always cheer on Travis’s accomplishments and hopefully successes."

She then spoke about her loyalty to the Eagles and how this Super Bowl has her torn between the two sides:

“That being said, I was raised to bleed green ... I don’t like this. I’m not having fun. I’m having fun independently. I’m having fun as an Eagles fan. I’m having fun as a Travis fan. This is hard ... But also it’s very exciting but I’m mad about it.

