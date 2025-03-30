Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne soaks up Miami sun, caps off trip with romantic night alongside Pirates ace

The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, Paul Skenes, and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, recently shared glimpses of their time in Miami, Florida. Skenes, along with his team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, arrived in Miami ahead of their season opener against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

Ad

Dunne was also there to cheer on her boyfriend for his Opening Day outing on Thursday. Skenes delivered a solid performance, pitching 5.1 innings while allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four batters in the Pirates' 5-4 loss to the Marlins.

As other Pirates pitchers take the mound in the rest of the series against the Marlins, Skenes is seemingly enjoying some downtime with his LSU gymnast girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. On Saturday, Dunne shared an image of herself relaxing under the Miami sun, captioning it:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Miami was 🔥”

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

In the image, Olivia Dunne can be seen lounging on a poolside chair with a towel behind her head basking in the sun. She is dressed in a stylish black and white polka-dot bikini, showing off her sun-kissed skin and natural freckles.

Ad

Dunne is wearing white wired earphones while playfully sticking her tongue out slightly for the photo. In another subsequent story, she shared a picture of Paul Skenes enjoying a boat ride at night in Miami, Florida while glancing at the beautiful well well-lit tall buildings of the city.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne attends Pirates opening day game with Xandra and Aly Raisman

Olivia Dunne arrived at loanDepot Park on Thursday for the Pittsburgh Pirates' Opening Day game against the Miami Marlins. She was accompanied by musical artist Xandra and retired gymnast Aly Raisman, sharing a picture with them and captioning it:

Ad

“Big Paul fans”

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Dunne also posted a photo featuring both Paul Skenes and Aly Raisman, adding the caption:

Ad

“Too much 🐐 in one photo”

In the image, Paul Skenes sported a dark suit with matching pants, while Raisman is wearing a beautiful white dress.

After wrapping up their four-game series against the Marlins on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates will head to Tampa. They are set to begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, with their starting pitcher yet to be determined.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback