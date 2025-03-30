Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne lets Taylor Swift do the talking about being 'mentally stuck' in a dream come true moment

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes's girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is finding it hard to move on from the SEC Championships.

Recently, the No.2 seeded LSU gymnastics team celebrated a huge victory by winning the SEC Championships with a record-breaking score of 198.200.

Even though Dunne didn’t compete in the final regular season meet due to injury, she supported her team from courtside. The 22-year-old cherished her final moments with the LSU Tigers as her final college season came to an end.

On Saturday, the senior gymnast posted a TikTok video of her and the LSU Tigers team celebrating their SEC Championship win with a Taylor Swift song.

The video begins with the lyrics “Everybody moved on, but I’m still here.” It clearly shows that Livvy Dunne is still reliving the historic moment that probably was one of the most important days of her career.

Mentally still here🥹 #foryou #gymnastics #champions #sec #sports #senior #lsu she wrote in the caption.

The LSU gymnastics team will compete in the NCAA Championship in Fort Worth, Texas from April 17-19. So Dunne will soon have to move on from the win and focus on the next chapter of her career.

Olivia Dunne showed her support for boyfriend Paul Skenes at the Pirates’ Opening Day Game

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was present at Loan Depot Park in Miami recently to support her partner on Opening Day.

Paul Skenes at Pittsburgh Pirates v Miami Marlins game - Source: Getty

Dunne, who was sporting a black Pirates baseball cap, posted several photos on her Instagram story, including a selfie with Aly Raisman the Olympic gymnast and Xandra Pohl, the music artist sitting in their seats smiling.

“Big Paul fans.” She wrote

The LSU gymnast posted another photo of Raisman, the three-time Olympics gold medallist with Skenes.

“Too much [GOAT] in one photo,” Dunne captioned.

The Pirates started the 2025 season with a four-game series against the Miami Marlins on March 27.

In a recent interview with MLB.com, Skenes expressed his thoughts after the opening game against the Miami Marlins.

"Yeah, I mean, pretty damn good start,” Skenes said. “I got a little sloppy there at the end. Just gotta execute a little quicker in that sixth inning. Other than that, I was pretty happy with it." He said.

Pittsburgh Pirates trails by 1-2 in the four-game series against the Marlins. The Pirates will play the final game today.

