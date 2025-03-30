WATCH: Paul Skenes breaks the internet with heartwarming gesture to young fan ahead of Marlins clash

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes melted hearts on social media ahead of Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins. During pregame warmups, Paul Skenes made a young fan’s day by playing catch with him.

The clip of the interaction was posted on X by Skenes on Saturday. In the video, Skenes is seen tossing the ball from the field to the fan in the stands. It didn’t matter that the youngster was fully clad in Marlins gear. Skenes continued to toss balls back and forth, putting the youngster’s catching skills to the test.

“Paul Skenes plays catch with a young Marlins fan before the game in Miami. This is what it’s all about,” Skenes captioned the video.

Skenes’ gesture towards a fan of the opposing team showed why he’s quickly become one of MLB’s most likable players.

Paul Skenes pledges support to military veterans, first responders

Paul Skenes pledged his support for US military veterans with an IG post. He released a video in which he stated his support for the Gary Sinise Foundation. The organization supports initiatives related to military veterans.

In his IG post, Skenes said:

“I am proud to continue my support of the Gary Sinise Foundation and its mission to honor and serve our nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders and their families.”

Moreover, Skenes went on to state his monetary pledge for the worthy cause:

“I will again donate a $100 for every strikeout I record during the 2025 season and invite you to join me on my mission to raise $100,000 for this amazing cause.”

If Skenes has the kind of season analysts and experts expect, He will be raising a significant amount of money for the charitable cause. If Skenes can lead the league in strikeouts this season, his donation could become several thousands of dollars to support veterans.

Skenes concluded by making a generous offer. He offered to personally thank the individual with the largest donation during Opening Day weekend. The offer includes a meet-and-greet to show his appreciation for the support given to the Gary Sinise Foundation’s efforts.

The Pirates ace tossed 5.1 innings in his Opening Day start against the Marlins. He gave up three hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking two. However, it was not enough as the Bucs lost their season opener 5-4 in Miami.

