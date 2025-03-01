WATCH: Paul Skenes turns heads with new shocking cutter during Pirates vs Orioles Spring Training

  • home icon
By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Mar 01, 2025 20:43 GMT
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes could do no wrong during his rookie season last year. After making his debut in May, he quickly became one of the most-feared pitchers in baseball.

One thing that makes Skenes a feared pitcher is the velocity he brings. He has no problem throwing fastballs and splinkers at 100 mph. However, he may have added a new pitch to his arsenal.

Skenes got the ball on Saturday for the Pirates game against the Baltimore Orioles in his spring debut. He threw what appeared to be a cutter, which would really play well with the other pitches he throws.

Watch the clip below:

If this is an intentional cutter that he threw, he would then have six pitches at his disposal. He throws a fastball, splinker, slider, curveball, and a changeup with great command of all five.

Paul Skenes was missing barrels on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates Workouts - Paul Skenes (Photo via IMAGN)
Pittsburgh Pirates Workouts - Paul Skenes (Photo via IMAGN)

Saturday was the first time that Paul Skenes took the mound for the Pirates this spring. He had his hands full against a Baltimore Orioles lineup that started many of their projected starters.

Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman, and Ryan O'Hearn all got starts for Baltimore on Saturday. Skenes started the new year striking out Mullins but let up a run in the first after Ryan Mountcastle's RBI.

Skenes would go two more innings after escaping the first and shut Baltimore down. He was pulled following the third inning, striking out four batters while keeping his team in the ballgame.

While it was not a perfect start, Skenes looked good. He will have the chance to fight for a Cy Young Award in 2025 if he can stay healthy. A Rookie of the Year Award and a Cy Young Award would be the perfect way to start a career.

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
