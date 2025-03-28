Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne joins Xandra and Aly Raisman for the Pirates vs. Marlins 2025 Opening Day game

Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, arrived at loanDepot Park in Miami on Thursday to cheer on her partner for his team’s Opening Day game. The Pirates opened the 2025 regular season with a four-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Dunne showed her support for Skenes in the season opener, and upon arriving at the ballpark, she shared an image tagging Miami, Florida, expressing her excitement with the caption:

“Hooray for opening day”

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Later, she posted another image revealing that she wasn’t alone, as she was joined by two other well-known personalities. She captioned the photo:

“Big Paul fans,” she captioned the image.

The other two Paul Skenes fans seen posing for the selfie and attending the Pittsburgh Pirates' season opener were musical artist Xandra Pohl and two-time Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Both Olivia Dunne and Xandra Pohl wore black tops, while Raisman opted for a beautiful white one-piece dress. Another image Dunne posted featured Paul Skenes posing alongside Aly Raisman, with the caption:

“Too much 🐐 in one photo”

Dunne, who is an LSU gymnast, is sidelined from her fifth and final NCAA season due to an avulsion fracture of her kneecap. However, her injury hasn’t stopped her from cheering on her team, she recently joined LSU’s celebration of their SEC championship victory.

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares his first strikeout of the 2025 season

Olivia Dunne recorded her boyfriend Paul Skenes’ first strikeout of the 2025 season and shared it on her Instagram story, writing:

“First K of the szn @paulskenes”

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Skenes took the mound in the first inning and recorded his first strikeout of the season against Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards. Dunne’s clip captured the moment and her excitement.

Skenes later struck out Miami’s Kyle Stowers and the first inning ended with Jonah Bride grounding out. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and two walks while striking out seven batters. The game ended with the Pittsburgh Pirates losing 5-4 to the Miami Marlins.

