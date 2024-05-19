WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne & model Xandra rock all-black ensembles while grooving to Ayesha's hit

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne and model Xandra Pohl were at SI Swimsuit's 60th anniversary launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. Both social media influencers will grace their presence in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

While it's the second time Dunne featured in the legendary magazine, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, for Pohl, it's her first. Xandra made a special catwalk appearance at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week.

On Sunday, while enjoying herself at the Hard Rock Hotel, Olivia Dunne shared a video featuring Xandra, both of whom were in all black ensembles. In the video, both personalities showed off their dance moves on Ayesha Erotica's hit song 'F**k With Me."

Among sports circles, the part was also attended by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and former golfer and influencer Paige Spiranac.

Olivia Dunne on her experience watching Paul Skenes pitch on the mound

Both Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne started dating while they were at LSU. Moreover, both achieved the pinnacle of their careers recently, with Skenes earning his first maiden call-up earlier this month and Dunne earning her first NCAA championship with the LSU Tigers in April.

A week ago, in a weekend game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Olivia Dunne, along with Skenes' loved ones, was in the suit to catch her boyfriend make his major league debut.

During the third inning, when Skenes was in the dugout resting his arm, the broadcast team interviewed Dunne, who shared her experience watching Skenes call the game from the mound.

“I always say, it’s way harder to be the person in the stands watching because I’m not in control," Dunne said.

"I can’t control — I don’t know how to throw a 100 mile (per hour) fastball, but it’s hard to have no control. Especially with gymnastics when you’re just watching. But I know he’s got this, and I just have a lot of confidence in him.”

For Dunne, it's more nerve racking to watch Skenes in action than competing herself.

Skenes' debut started off well but hit a bug in the fifth. He pitched 4+ innings, earning three runs while striking out seven hitters.

He made his second start at Wrigley Field against the same foe and pitched six scoreless innings, including 11 Ks, to let everyone know what's to come in the future.

