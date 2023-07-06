How a Big-12-like media rights deal could influence Pac-12's expansion plans: 5 possible scenarios

The future of the Pac-12 Conference is hanging by a thread. With the planned exit of two powerhouses, USC and UCLA, the conference faces a serious need to expand.

But its expansion plans are equally dependent on its ability to secure a new media deal. The pressure to find an agreement became more intense after its rival conference, Big 12, announced its new deal with ESPN and Fox.

Should the conference be able to secure a deal like the Big 12’s, how would it affect the conference’s future, especially as it concerns expansion? We explore five possible scenarios that may arise from a big Pac-12 media rights deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 A more aggressive Pac-12 expansion drive

It was reported in June that the Pac-12 was close to extending an invitation to Mountain West school, San Diego State. The anticipated deal turned messy, and SDSU is now battling to remain in Mountain West.

However, with a media deal in the bag, the conference can boldly go after its targets with more lucrative offers.

#2 More focus on stability rather than expansion

After UCLA and USC exit the conference in 2024, membership will be down to ten. Instead of going after new schools to add, the conference might want to focus on keeping its current members as they are.

Utah v USC

Rival conferences like the Big 12 are keen on expansion and are likely to poach its members. To prevent the instability that this might bring, the conference may put expansion on hold in favor of greater stability.

#3 More emphasis on commercial innovations for the conference’s future

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark recently discussed plans for the conference to improve its commercial engagements. This is a route the Pac-12 is likely to take if it successfully closes a media deal similar to the Big 12’s.

Yormark’s remarks are indicative of a pressing need for conferences to find ways of monetizing outside media deals.

#4 Market expansion

Just like the Big 12 has moved to do, Pac-12 can also be on the track for an expansion of its footprints into new markets.

With a potential deal on the way, we could see the conference scheduling games for venues in Latin America or Asia. Only time will tell.

#5 A bigger investment in member programs

A new media deal means more money. With more money, the conference may want to invest in improving its member programs. It is a reasonable direction to take as the conference seeks greater stability amidst further conference realignments.

Ultimately, a lucrative media deal is expected to improve the conference's standing. This could lead to any of the scenarios above.

Poll : 0 votes