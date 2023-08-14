How is Kevin Sumlin related to Johnny Manziel? Exploring the illustrious career of former Texas A&M coach

The relationship between former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin and quarterback Johnny Manziel is one that is etched into the annals of college football history. The Sumlin-Manziel era at Texas A&M left an indelible mark on the university’s football program.

When Manziel burst onto the scene in 2012, he became a sensation. His electrifying playing style, characterized by his uncanny ability to extend plays and make something out of nothing, captivated fans and analysts alike.

At Texas A&M, Kevin Sumlin and Johnny Manziel formed one of the most unique player-coach relationships in college football. It was under the guidance of Sumlin that Manziel's talent flourished and he became the face of the A&M program.

Kevin Sumlin's coaching career

Kevin Sumlin started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Washington State in 1989. He went on to serve as an assistant coach, mainly in charge of wide receivers, at Wyoming, Minnesota and Purdue between 1991 to 2000.

Sumlin was named assistant head coach at Texas A&M in 2001 under R.C. Slocum and stayed for two seasons. He went on to serve in different assistant capacities for the next five years at Oklahoma under Bob Stoops. He eventually left the Sooners in 2007.

Kevin Sumlin got his first head coaching job at the University of Houston in 2008 and was with the Cougars until 2011. He made a return to A&M in 2012 as head coach, gaining his first experience in charge of a Power Five program. His six years with the Aggies ended with a 51-26 record.

The Alabama native went on to serve as head coach at Arizona in 2018, spending three seasons with the Wildcats. He transitioned to the USFL subsequently, taking charge of the Houston Gamblers for the 2022 season. He is currently an assistant head coach at Maryland.

The Kevin Sumlin-Johnny Manziel bond at Texas A&M

Kevin Sumlin named Johnny Manziel as starting quarterback after becoming the head coach in 2012, which marked the beginning of greatness. The team's high-powered offense propeled Texas A&M to impressive victories and newfound national prominence.

Based on Sumlin's perspective, their player-coach partnership at Texas A&M is founded on shared expectations and the mutual pressure they both faced. However, the Sumlin-Manziel relationship was not without its challenges as the duo faced scrutiny on and off the field.

Nonetheless, the two developed a unique and strong connection that set them apart from other relationships within the realm of college football.