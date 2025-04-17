How long has Lee Corso been on ESPN College GameDay? A look at CFN analyst's legendary tenure

Lee Corso has been a cornerstone of ESPN’s College GameDay for a long time. A former college football coach and player, the analyst has worked with the network for nearly four decades. He is best known for his signature segment where he puts on the headgear of the school he predicts will win the week’s biggest game.

But that will come to an end on Aug. 30, when he hangs up his headset and makes his final broadcast, as ESPN announced on Thursday. The broadcast will be the start of the 2025 season and conclude Corso’s 38-year run on the show.

When was Lee Corso hired by College GameDay?

Lee Corso was hired in 1987, joining College GameDay at its launch. Over time, he began his tradition of wearing headgear in October 1995 at an Ohio State game, when he first put on the head of Brutus Buckeye.

Since then, he has made over 400 picks, wearing helmets, mascot heads and even full costumes, which range from the Notre Dame Leprechaun to Benjamin Franklin.

Corso’s headgear picks became legendary, with a record of 286-144 across selections involving 69 teams. He picked Ohio State 45 times, more than any other team, and visited more than 70 campuses and game sites.

He also coined his catchphrase, “Not so fast, my friend!” – often directed at longtime on-air partner Kirk Herbstreit, while holding his signature Dixon Ticonderoga No. 2 pencil.

Corso’s presence on GameDay has become more limited in recent years due to health issues. In 2009, he suffered a stroke that briefly affected his ability to speak. He returned to the show later that year and continued to make regular appearances undeterred. However, his health challenges have since restricted his travel.

Where was Lee Corso before GameDay?

Before his broadcasting career, Corso was a football player at Florida State in the mid-1950s. He played as a cornerback and earned the moniker “Sunshine Scooter” for his speed. He set a school record for career interceptions and also played as a quarterback for the team.

After his playing days, Corso turned to coaching. He spent 28 years as a coach, including 15 years as a head coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois.

