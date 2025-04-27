How many Alabama players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft? Exploring Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide performance

After perenially being one of the top sources of NFL Draft talent, Alabama slid a bit in 2025. Before anyone feels too sorry for the Tide, the slide was to "just" seven players being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. That's a banner year for many programs, but for Alabama, it was more like business as usual. Here's the TIde draft breakdown.

How many Alabama players were selected in the 2025 draft?

Tyler Booker's selection with the 12th pick was a positive jump for the Alabama guard. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Seven Tide players were picked, with two on day one, one more on day two and the remaining four players being selected on Saturday.

Tyler Booker, OG (Cowboys, Round 1, Pick 12)

Booker was a draft day success story. A physical mauler of a guard, the lack of a premium on interior line play suggested he would last until the end of the first round or maybe even the second round. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound plus standout found himself picked in the top half of the first round, with Dallas prioritizing some inside blocking with Booker.

Jihaad Campbell, LB (Eagles, Round 1, Pick 31)

On the other hand, Campbell had a mild slide. He was projected to likely go ahead of Booker, with several mock drafts projecting him as the 19th pick. That didn't quite work out, but he was still chosen in the first round and will get to be part of the physical, ball-hawking Eagles defense. It was certainly still a successful draft for Campbell.

Jalen Milroe, QB (Seahawks, Round 3, Pick 92)

Milroe may have had a mild slide, but at least it wasn't Shedeur Sanders' draft experience. He was still one of the top QBs taken and landed with a quality organization that seems likely to surround him with enough tools to give him a quality shot in the NFL. For a prospect who had a wildly uncertain senior season, that's still a respectable NFL Draft situation.

Malachi Moore, S (Jets, Round 4, Pick 130)

Moore had a solid draft experience. Yes, he last until the third day, but heard his name called early on day three. He's a dependable, experienced player, but the question is whether he's got the top-shelf athleticism to have an impressive ceiling. New York clearly valued him and his landing spot was perhaps a round higher than projected.

Que Robinson, LB (Broncos, Round 4, Pick 134)

Que Robinson had a significant draft jump. After all, this is a player who started five games in his Alabama career being picked in the fourth round of the draft. Robinson's edge-rushing ability apparently drew notice from Denver, who was willing to give him a relatively early shot from the sixth or seventh round possibility some foresaw.

Robbie Ouzts, TE (Seahawks, Round 5, Pick 175)

This was a surprise. Ouzts is a massive fullback/tight end, at 6-foot-3 and nearing 280 pounds. He's not a stat sheet guy, with just 16 catches in his Alabama career. But his situational possibility were apparently impressive to the Seahawks, as his selection was a surprise to many observers.

Tim Smith, DT (Colts, Round 6, Pick 190)

Smith, on the other hand, was on the NFL radar as a steady rotation player at tackle. He started 32 games and had 124 tackles at Alabama. He's a 6-foot-4, 300-pound depth piece in the NFL and his selection in the sixth round is at or slightly above the expectations heading into the draft.

What did you think of Alabama's draft performance? Share your take on the Tide below in our comments section!

