How many Clemson players were drafted in the 2024 NFL draft? List of Tigers players selected

Despite having a lackluster season in 2023, the Clemson Tigers remain one of the top football programs nationwide. In this year's draft, it was quite visible, with almost six players making their way into the NFL.

Clemson players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft

#1 Nate Wiggins- #30th overall pick (Baltimore Ravens)

Wiggins is a cornerback who played three years with the Tigers, from 2021 until 2023. Wiggins was a starter from 2022 onwards, with him getting a total of 29 assists in both his starting years.

He was chosen late in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens. In 2023, Wiggins earned a First Team All-ACC selection.

#2 Ruke Orhorhoro- #35th overall pick (Atlanta Falcons)

Early in the second round, the Atlanta Falcons selected Nigerian defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro with the 35th overall pick of the draft.

Orhorhoro has been at Clemson since 2019 and has been a starter since 2021. In 2023, he earned a Third Team All-ACC selection.

#3 Will Shipley- #127th overall pick (Philadelphia Eagles)

Shipley's stock tanked in his third season with the Tigers, as he was unable to repeat the successes of 2022. Accordingly, he was picked in the fourth round of the draft.

Shipley was a First Team All-ACC selection and a First Team All-American in 2022 after posting 1182 rushing yards. In 2023, he was unable to break into the 1000 yards, posting only 827.

#4 Xavier Thomas- #138th overall pick (Arizona Cardinals)

Thomas has spent his fair share of time at Clemson, with him being the only player in this current batch of Tigers draftees who was there for the school's latest national title in 2018.

His best seasons were in 2019 and 2021, when he earned third-team All-ACC selections. He was picked in the fifth round by the Cardinals.

#5 Jeremiah Trotter- #155th overall pick (Philadelphia Eagles)

Another Clemson Tiger to Philadelphia, but in this case a defensive player.

Picked by the Eagles in the fifth round, Trotter was a Second Team All-American in 2022 and a First Team All-ACC selection in 2023.

#6 Tyler Davis- #196th overall pick (Los Angeles Rams)

A three-time First Team All-ACC and once Third Team All-ACC selection, Davis had plenty of experience under his wings, having played for Clemson since 2019.

Davis appeareed for 15 games in his freshman season but disappeared a bit from the radar until 2022.