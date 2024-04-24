How many Michigan players will get drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL draft is rapidly approaching and the Michigan Wolverines have a lot of players parlaying a national championship into their draft stock. There are going to be many that will hear their name being called, as their former coach Jim Harbaugh is now with the Los Angeles Chargers and could pick them up.

How many Michigan players will get drafted?

There are a total of 257 picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Here's a look at 13 players who are expected to get drafted this weekend.

#1 J.J. McCarthy, QB

J.J. McCarthy has been an interesting prospect, as people have been speculating around his first-round selection. He has shown the ability to do well, as he led the Wolverines to a national championship victory and was 240-of-332 (72.3%) for 2,991 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

McCarthy is one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class so expect him to be off the board relatively early, possibly in the top 5.

#2 Mike Sainristil, CB

Mike Sainristil had a good collegiate career and finished last season with 44 total tackles with two sacks, two forced fumbles, six interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and six pass deflections. The Michigan product could be a late first/early second pick and has been one of the top overall talents in the draft class.

#3 Roman Wilson, WR

Roman Wilson has proven to be an outstanding wide receiver, as he finished last season with 48 receptions for 789 yards (16.4 yards per catch) and 12 touchdown catches.

As a red-zone threat, he is going to be able to use his elite speed to be a force and would be a lot higher on boards if he were in a different draft class, as this draft board has a lot of quality receivers.

#4 Kris Jenkins, DL

Kris Jenkins has shown the ability to use his strength and do well in a 4-3 scheme. However, he is struggling a bit as a pass-rusher, which he would be asked to do. As a dominant run stopper, he is going to be able to do well there. He had two sacks and 18 quarterback hurries last year.

#5 Blake Corum, HB

Blake Corum is an outstanding running back but his age is going to be a bit of an issue. He is not known to have a lot of athleticism but he could be a third-down back for a successful NFL team.

He finished last year with 258 carries for 1,245 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) and 27 rushing touchdowns so he has shown the ability to put his head down and get some gritty yards.

#6 Junior Colson, LB

Linebacker Junior Colson has shown the capability to do well as he has improved each season. His 6-foot-3, 247 pound frame is going to do him wonders and his football IQ makes him a valuable asset.

Colson recorded 95 total tackles but only recorded a pair of pass deflections last season.

#7 Trevor Keegan, OG

Trevor Keegan is experienced as a graduate player but lacks a bit of power. Expect him to be a starting offensive guard but he will thrive in a scheme that is focused more on man schemes.

#8 Cornelius Johnson, WR

His role seemingly is going to be as a bench wide receiver due to the production but he had a strong 2023 to get to this point.

Johnson finished with 47 catches for 604 yards (12.9 yards per reception) and a touchdown. He has the talent but the lack of production causes some issues for his prospects.

#9 Zak Zinter, OG

Offensive guard Zak Zinter suffered a brutal injury as he broke his fibula and tibia during The Game last year against Ohio State. He was viewed as one of the top offensive guards but the injury factor will have him drop down a bit in the draft order.

With just three sacks and five quarterback hits allowed in the last three years, he could be a force but teams are going to wait a bit.

#10 Braiden McGregor, EDGE

Braiden McGregor is going to be an interesting player, as he has the size to be a decent player but has not shown the skill to overcome the size issue.

He was used typically as a special teams player and that seems to be his landing spot in the NFL. Maybe some defense in a 3-4 scheme but not much action.

#11 Jaylen Harrell, EDGE

Jaylen Harrell is a smaller edge rusher who did not dominate the scene for Michigan. He was an elite pass-rusher with a 19.9 pass rush win rate but struggled to stop the running game. Harrell could develop into an off-ball linebacker due to his size.

#12 Michael Barrett, LB

Linebacker Michael Barrett has shown the ability to be on the field but at six feet, 239 pounds, he may be a little undersized for the position. However, he is not athletic enough to move to safety.

Maybe having a career primarily as a special teams player could be in the cards as a Day 3 pick.

#13 AJ Barner, TE

Tight end AJ Barner had a decent season, as he had 22 catches for 249 yards (11.3 yards) and a receiving touchdown. He's not known as a starting tight end but could be a depth piece. Barner does well at blocking in the run game and could be used in that aspect to really do well.

