How many Ole Miss players were drafted in 2025 NFL draft? List of Rebels who were selected

Ole Miss had eight of its players taken in the 2025 NFL draft. It was the fifth-highest for a school in this year's class, behind Ohio State, Georgia, Texas and Oregon.

Lane Kiffin's Rebels had two of their players picked in Round 1, and here's the full list of Ole Miss stars that were taken among the 257 prospects.

Full list of Ole Miss players drafted in 2025 NFL draft

Former Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen - Source: Imagn

#1. Walter Nolen, DE, No. 16 selection by Arizona Cardinals

Nolen was the first Ole Miss player taken in the 2025 NFL draft. The Cardinals drafted the defensive end with the No. 16 pick. Nolen began his collegiate career at Texas A&M in 2022 before transferring to Ole Miss in 2024.

#2. Jaxson Dart, QB, No. 25 selection by New York Giants

The Giants traded up to take quarterback Jaxon Dart with the No. 25 pick. The signal-caller is likely to slot in at QB3 at New York next season, behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

#3. Tre Harris, WR, No. 55 selection by LA Chargers

The Chargers drafted Harris with the No. 55 pick. The wideout posted a team-high 1,030 receiving yards in his final year at Ole Miss, recording seven touchdowns on 60 catches.

#4. Trey Amos, CB, No. 61 selection by Washington Commanders

Amos was taken by the Commanders in the second round, with the No. 61 pick. The cornerback had 50 tackles and three interceptions in the 2024 season.

#5. Princely Umanmielen, LB, No. 77 selection by Carolina Panthers

The Panthers drafted Umanmielen in the third round with the No. 77 selection. The linebacker played four years at Florida before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2024 season.

#6. Jordan Watkins, WR, No. 138 selection by San Francisco 49ers

Watkins, taken by the 49ers, was the No. 138 selection in the NFL draft. The receiver spent two years at Louisville before transferring to Ole Miss in 2022.

#7. Chris Paul, G, No. 172 selection by LA Rams

The Rams selected Paul with the No. 172 pick in the NFL draft. The guard played three seasons with Arkansas before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2024 season.

#8. JJ Pegues, DL, No. 180 selection by Las Vegas Raiders

Pegues was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 180 pick.The DT spent two seasons at Auburn before transferring to Ole Miss in 2022.

