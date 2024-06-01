How many player abilities are there in EA Sports College Football 25? Looking at the total number of skills available amid gameplay release 

Over the past few days, details about the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game have been filtering through as the day of its release draws nearer (July 19). Most recently, information about the player's abilities was released amid details about the various game modes by reporters and gamers who got to play it at EA Sports Studios in Orlando.

According to information released by the franchise, the much-anticipated game has a massive 80 in-game abilities.

The abilities available in the game are divided into two broad categories, including the physical and mental aspects of the players involved. Under these categories, there are four distinct tiers of abilities: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

The catch is that there is no actual guarantee of a specific end result for either of the abilities despite the categories that they fall in.

The abilities in College Football 25 have been well defined and any one player can only have three mental and five physical abilities. The mental abilities a player can possess will be dictated by the position that they play, while the archetype of the specific player will dictate their physical abilities.

Coaches will also have specific abilities available to them in the College Football 25 game.

It was also revealed that the various abilities will have a direct impact on the styles of play, confidence and even home-field advantage.

Details of College football 25's building blocks

Several gamers and journalists were allowed to play the CFB 25 game during their tour of the EA Sports Studio in Orlando recently and they praised the remarkably detailed game's gameplay.

The EA Sports College Football 25 design director Scott O'Gallagher revealed that the gameplay had three pillars: "134 ways to play," "All 22" and "Stories of Saturday."

The "All 22" feature focuses on the abilities of specific players and their importance to their team. Meanwhile, the "134 Ways to Play" represents the different offensive schemes from each of the 134 FBS sides featured in the game.

The "Stories of Saturday" feature will revolve around the emotions of a player during games with varied reactions expected in different atmospheres and under different states of gameplay.

There will also be a "Wear and Tear" feature which will ensure that players will make strategic substitutions because players will be prone to injuries due to their physical qualities.

The much-anticipated game took three years to develop and the details, as described by journalists and gamers who have had an early look, have only increased the excitement levels of college football fans around the world.

EA Sports College Football 25 is scheduled to release worldwide on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on July 19.