EA Sports college football news: CFB analyst Chris Fowler shares news on his extensive recording sessions

College football fans have a right to be happy. After 11 long years of waiting, the beloved EA Sports game College Football 25 is set to be launched in July this year after a hiatus that has seen a whole generation grow up.

ESPN analyst and broadcaster Chris Fowler posted a video on Instagram confirming that he had wrapped up recording sessions. He stated that he had been involved in over 115 hours of recording for the much-anticipated game over the past two years.

"Folks, that's a wrap for my part of the voiceover work for the EA Sports college football game. I'm told over about 115 hours over about 2 years. If your quarterback throws five interceptions that you continue to call nothing but pass plays, that is analyzed," Fowler said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If your team goes to triple overtime or beyond, and it becomes a contest of two-point conversion plays, and your defense picks one off and runs it for a pick two to win the game, that's in the game along with a crazy reaction."

Expand Tweet

College football game attracts the biggest personalities

The reception of the impending reboot of CFB 25 has been enthusiastic across the board with fans, analysts and football personalities all clamoring to be involved with the popular game.

There will be multiple broadcast booths in the college football game according to Fowler. He hinted that ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit had also recorded voiceovers for the game.

“Kirk (Herbstreit) and I did some joint recordings on the final session covering some analysis in the booth,” Fowler said.

Kirk Herbstreit revealed to USA TODAY how their dual participation would work in the college football game.

“Chris and I won’t be on every every game,” Herbstreit said. “You’re going to have different broadcast partners for different games. Depending on the magnitude of the game, that will dictate who’s calling the game.”

Expand Tweet

Several football personalities have confirmed their participation in the game, including David Pollack, Desmond Howard, Jesse Palmer and Rece Davis.

EA Sports' senior vice president Daryl Holt also revealed to USA TODAY that the interest to appear in the game was massive and widespread with several football personalities itching to be part of the CFB 25 reboot.

“We got calls from people asking us ‘Can I be in the game? Can I be a voice? Can I be a commentator?'” Holt said.

It's safe to say that several college football fans are getting back a pillar of their childhoods with the impending release of the CFB 25 game and the excitement is infectious.