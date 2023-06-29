How many teams are in the Big 12? A closer look at the conference realignment and expansion rumors

The Big 12 has had a lot of rumors circulating around it. With all the realignment talks and expansion, it gets tough to remember who is here. What teams are still in the Big 12 going into the 2023 college football season?

There are 14 teams that are in the conference for 2023: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UCF and West Virginia.

The BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights are all newcomers. However, this is also the final year for the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns as they are heading to the Southeastern Conference beginning in 2024.

What is the future of the Big 12 going to be?

Is the Big 12 finished expanding?

There is never going to be a time where the answer to the question of if the Big 12 is finished expanding is yes as the more teams a conference can secure, the more revenue they can rake in. It feels like at this time, they are waiting for the potential implosion of the Pac-12. However, the Big 12 is not going to raid the Pac-12 for teams until it is clear the Pac-12 is dead.

A couple of programs that are circulating in the rumor mill to be potentially joining the conference are the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Colorado Buffaloes. Those are two talented programs in multiple sports that can really draw eyes. And the emergence of Colorado with Hall of Famer Deion Sanders leading the way is going to make that program, in particular, an exciting watch.

Could the Big 12 move into divisions?

This is also going to spark some debate as the conference does not have divisions. Instead, the top two teams in the standings face one another in the conference championship game. However, with these teams being added and going back to 12 teams in 2024, going to two separate divisions of six teams is not a bad idea.

This would create some more annual rivalries as each team is guaranteed to have five opponents every season and rotate the intra-divisional games. With the SEC abandoning that model beginning in 2024, this could make the Big 12 feel a little more special instead and make winning your division a lot more important than finishing within the top two of the total conference.

