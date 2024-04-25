The Texas Longhorns have been a solid program in recent years and several of their players are hoping to hear their names called in the 2024 NFL draft. 10 players are coming out of the program and entering the 2024 NFL draft. Let's take a closer look at each prospect and their projections.

How many Texas players will be picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Byron Murphy II, DL

While Byron Murphy II did not have great numbers in 2023, posting 29 total tackles with five sacks, he still is a force on the field. Murphy had 36 quarterback hurries and a 91.5 Pro Football Focus pass rush grade. He's going to be selected early in the first round and should continue to improve in the NFL.

Adonai Mitchell, WR

Adonai Mitchell has proven to be a productive receiver, as he had 55 catches for 845 yards (15.4 yards per reception) with 11 touchdowns in 2023. Mitchell has good size at 6-foot-4 and is a legitimate red-zone threat that does not drop many passes. Expect his name to be called during the second half of Round 1.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE

Sanders has proven to be a good receiver and a marginal run-blocker. However, he can catch contested passes at a great level with seven contested catches. Last season, Sanders had 45 receptions for 682 yards (15.2 yards per catch) with a pair of touchdown catches. He is a second-round pick to be a good tight end in this league as a vertical threat in an NFL offense.

Jonathon Brooks, HB

Running back Jonathan Brooks is coming off a torn ACL and has not played since November 11. However, he still had 187 rushing attempts for 1,139 yards (6.1 yards per carry) with 10 rushing touchdowns on the season, as well as 25 receptions for 286 yards (11.4 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown.

Brooks is going to be healthy for the start of the season and should be able to dominate by bouncing off contact and getting additional yards.

Xavier Worthy, WR

Xavier Worthy has an incredible amount of speed and really impressed people during the NFL combine. However, he needs to get a bit stronger and be better hand fighting for the ball to get to that next level.

He continued to showcase his abilities last season for the Longhorns as he finished with 75 catches for 1,014 yards (13.5 yards per reception) with five touchdown grabs. Expect a team to take him low Round 1 or early Round 2.

T'Vondre Sweat, DL

T'Vondre Sweat had a good season last year as he had 45 total tackles with a pair of sacks and five pass deflections. He had an incredible 91.7 Pro Football Focus (best in college football for a defensive lineman) grade as he recorded 26 quarterback hurries and could be versatile on the defensive line. Expect him to be a Round 2 pick.

Christian Jones, OT

Christian Jones has been doing decently well and is incredibly experienced as he is about to turn 24 years old. He could be a depth piece as an offensive tackle in the pros. Last season, he allowed two hits and eight quarterback hurries. He has been a good right tackle and could be picked in the middle of the draft.

Jordan Whittington, WR

Whittington looks like he will be a slot receiver in the NFL but the injury history causes some red flags. He has stayed healthy in the last two seasons but needs to showcase more to be viewed as larger than a bench wide receiver.

Whittington had a productive 2023 as he had 42 catches for 505 yards (12.0 yards per reception) with a touchdown. It's difficult to predict when he will be picked, but some point on Day 3 seems likely.

Ryan Watts, CB

Watts finished with 38 total tackles with three pass deflections and trends to look like a special teams player. He struggled last year as quarterbacks had a 125.2 passer rating and was terrible in zone defense. Watts needs to figure out how to get going and could be a rotational secondary piece taken in Round 6.

Jaylan Ford, LB

Linebacker Jaylan Ford seems to track as a seventh-round pick and could be a special teams contributor. He had 101 total tackles for the Longhorns in 2023 while tallying a sack, a forced fumble, two interceptions and two pass deflections. Ford has a nose for the football and could project as a middle linebacker on defense.

