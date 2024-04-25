How many Georgia players will get picked in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the top pipelines to the NFL, and with the 2024 NFL draft coming up in less than 24 hours, many Bulldogs prospects are ready to begin their pro careers.

There are nine Georgia Bulldogs who should expect to hear their name at some point during the 2024 NFL draft. Let's take a closer look at each prospect and what their careers are projected to look like.

Brock Bowers. TE

Tight end Brock Bowers seemingly is a wide receiver at the tight end position. He is small for the position as he is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. Bowers finished last season with 56 catches for 714 yards (12.8 yards per reception) with six touchdowns despite suffering a high ankle sprain and missing a handful of games.

He should be an All-Pro during his rookie contract and will be a significant piece for an offense.

Amarius Mims, OT

While Amarius Mims has some roughness on the field but has an incredible amount of potential. He will likely be a middle-of-the-first-round pick and has incredible size, standing at 6-7, 340 pounds. He didn't allow a single quarterback hit in 2023 at the right tackle spot and could be a force in the NFL with some polish.

Ladd McConkey, WR

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey had 30 receptions for 478 yards (15.9 yards per catch) with two touchdowns as well as two carries for 38 yards and a TD. He should use his speed and quickness to get off the snap and get open. McConkey also has some strong blocking abilities and could be a bottom-of-the-first-round pick.

Javon Bullard, S

Javon Bullard has a future at nickel and could be a second-rounder. He finished 2023 with 56 total tackles, two interceptions and five pass deflections. At 21 years old, he has an incredible coverage ability and breaks up passes at an innate level.

Kamari Lassiter, CB

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter did not put up too many statistics last season for the Georgia Bulldogs but has proven to be a future CB2 for an NFL franchise. Opposing quarterbacks targeted him only 39 times. With a 48.7 passer rating against and a 38.5% completion, teams are going to be looking to add him in the late second or early third round of the draft.

Sedrick Van Pran, C

Center Sedrick Van Pran has a chance to be a starting center in the NFL as he is a 6-4, 310-pound player who can step up and be physical. His 77.9 Pro Football Focus grade was eighth in college football among centers, and he did not allow a single quarterback hit. If a team needs a center, expect Van Pran to be selected in the third round.

Tykee Smith, S

Tykee Smith had a strong 2023 season as he finished with 70 total tackles, two sacks, four interceptions and a pair of pass deflections. Smith has been excellent in terms of coverage and does well with a 50.0 passer rating allowed. His speed is not great over the course of a play, and he is not a physical player.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had his best season for the Georgia Bulldogs as he finished with 34 receptions for 535 yards (15.7 yards per grab) and four touchdowns. He should hear his name early in the third day of the draft since he can be a bench receiver and a solid special teams player with intelligence on the field.

Kendall Milton, HB

Kendall Milton had 121 carries for 790 yards (6.5 yards per attempt) with 14 rushing touchdowns. He is a strong running back going up the field but not sideline to sideline. Milton has some injury concerns as well as the lack of being a true playmaker. He will be a late seventh-round pick and should be able to do well in a running back-by-committee offense.

