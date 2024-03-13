Top 2024 NFL draft prospect Brock Bowers to miss Georgia football pro day: Reports

The Georgia Bulldogs host their 2024 Pro Day on 13th March but will be without tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers suffered a hamstring injury while training, sidelining him from showcasing his talent in front of NFL scouts and decision-makers.

Jordan Reid of ESPN reported that offensive tackle Amarius Mims and TE Brock Bowers will not participate in today's Pro Day. Instead, they will hold a separate workout for NFL teams on 10th April to prove they are healthy ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

Bowers suffered a high ankle sprain during the college football season and has decided to undergo surgery before the year ends. He had 56 receptions for 714 yards (12.8 yards per catch) with 6 receiving touchdowns in 2023. Bowers has been a limited runner, recording 6 rushing attempts for 28 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Also Read: Brock Bowers NFL Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for the Georgia TE ft. Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and more

Will this injury affect Brock Bowers' draft stock?

Brock Bowers' injury should not hinder where or when he will be selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Bowers is among the top TEs in this draft class and can offer his skills and leadership to whichever team takes him.

Another workout has been scheduled for a month from now and closer to the 2024 NFL draft, so there is some hope for Bowers there.

Bowers is a wide receiver with a TE's body, so he could be an excellent option in the passing game, as seen with Georgia. This injury is not severe enough to raise any concerns. However, he could slide in the draft if not cleared to participate by 10th April.

Also Read: Top 5 tight end prospects for NFL draft 2024 feat. Brock Bowers