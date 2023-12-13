How many years of eligibility does Kyle McCord have? Former Ohio State QB's collegiate career and draft eligibility explored

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord started the dominoes tumbling in a quarterback-heavy transfer portal market when he announced that his time in Columbus was up.

The move came as a shock to many in the CFB fraternity since Kyle McCord was decent for most of the season and almost led the Buckeyes to the college football playoff spots.

Mccord joined Ohio State in 2021, leaving him with two years of eligibility remaining. Since he has been out of high school for three years, he is eligible for the NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In his collegiate career, he has thrown for 3,776 yards, resulting in 27 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

McCord was recently linked with a move to Nebraska Cornhuskers after On3 reported that the he and wide receiver, Julian Fleming were visiting Nebraska this week.

Expand Tweet

On3's transfer portal analyst, Pete Nakos revealed that the personal touch taken by Cornhuskers staff convinced the Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback to join Matt Rhule's team.

“The offensive coordinator at Nebraska Marcus Satterfield flew to Columbus last week for a quick meeting and there’s word thrown out there that Nebraska has by far been the most aggressive school when it comes to trying to find a quarterback on this market."

"I think they’ve talked to five now,” Nakos added. “But that meeting went really well, and then in terms of where else McCord’s looked, I’ve some heard rumblings about Mississippi State, there was a thought that Syracuse could get in the mix. But the last 48-72 hours it’s been all Nebraska.”

What would Kyle McCord mean to Nebraska for college football going forward?

Earlier in the week, when discussing the quarterback market, Nebraska coach, Matt Rhule revealed that a good quarterback in the current market would cost between $1-2 million.

He affirmed that the financial package required to snag Kyle McCord would not be a problem for Nebraska. Here's what analyst Pete Makos said:

“I can just tell you from my conversations I’ve had that Nebraska is going to be able to deliver the type of financial package that Kyle McCord believes he’s worth and probably is worth. And the 1890 Initiative, the main collective at Nebraska, I mean yeah, I don’t want to say a storied history but it’s well tracked that Nebraska’s probably in the upper echelon of the Power Five when it comes to NIL collectives."

It seems as if McCord has gotten a new home in Lincoln and Nebraska has snagged a first-rate quarterback. But the college quarterback market has changed forever, with the costs associated with getting a decent QB now precedented.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season