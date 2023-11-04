How did Michigan get caught stealing signs? What we know about Connor Stallions' alleged involvement in sign-stealing

Michigan is on the lips of everyone in the college football world amidst the recent sign-stealing allegations. The NCAA is investigating the program regarding allegations that individuals were physically sent to games played by their opponents to gather strategic information.

The Wolverines have had a perfect season in 2023, maintaining an unbeaten run so far. They appear to be on the route of retaining the Big Ten championship and securing a return to the College Football Playoffs. However, the allegations come as a major distraction to their season.

How did Michigan get caught stealing signs?

As reported by Yahoo, two of Michigan’s Big Ten opponents alerted the NCAA, expressing concerns about the possibility of the Wolverines engaging in sign-stealing. This official report eventually led to an investigation by the NCAA Infraction Committee.

Rutgers is believed to be one of the teams that filed the complaint considering coach Greg Schiano’s halftime interview against the Wolverines in September. Schiano mentioned to the Big Ten Network while the Scarlet Knights were trailing 14-7 at halftime:

"There are some things going on that aren't right as well, so we'll talk about how to handle it," Schiano said.

Notably, the NCAA investigation into the Michigan football program began when an external investigative firm brought forth videos and documents that outlined the reported scheme. These materials were found on computer drives managed by multiple Wolverines coaches.

The firm's findings indicated that Connor Stalions, who has become a central figure in the alleged sign-stealing operation, did not act in isolation. However, despite the involvement of a couple of Michigan coaches, no evidence currently has a direct link to Jim Harbaugh.

Connor Stallions’ role in the operation

Michigan’s off-field analyst, Connor Stalions, has garnered the attention of the NCAA as a person of interest during the investigation. The retired captain of the United States Marine Corps is believed to have led the sign-stealing operation, which involves some staff and interns.

Stallions, suspended without pay by Michigan, reportedly devoted much of his time to deciphering opponents’ signals. This is done by closely examining television recordings of their games along with sideline recordings he’s made.

According to ESPN, NCAA investigators have sought access to Stalions’ computer as part of their inquiry. He is notably listed as a staff of the recruiting department but has been seen on the sideline with Michigan coaches during games. He was also mysteriously spotted on the sideline of CMU in their opening game against Michigan State.