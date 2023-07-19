How much is Clark Lea's salary in 2023? Calls Vanderbilt "home" after receiving a contract extension ahead of the 2023 SEC Media days

Clark Lea and Vanderbilt have found an agreement for a new deal to extend the coach’s tenure. The school made the announcement on Monday.

Clark, entering his third season in charge of the football team, expressed his joy and gratitude in a moving statement.

“Vanderbilt is home. It is such an honor for me to lead our football program. The only way that we accomplish the mission we have set forth for Vanderbilt football is with the vision and support from Chancellor Diermeier and athletic director Candice Lee.

To have them acknowledge the progress we’ve made to this point, and to commit to seeing us push further on our journey means everything to me.”

“Like everyone who is a part of our team, I will work to earn it every day, and recognize the great responsibility I have with the incredible opportunity and support I’ve been given. I also want to thank the members of our program, both student-athletes and staff.

Their hard work and sacrifice is what allows for progress in our quest to build a program that makes all of Vanderbilt and Nashville proud.”

Financial details of the new deal were not publicized by the school. However, several news outlets reported varying figures.

ESPN put Lea’s annual pay at $3.75 million while The Tennessean reported it to be just over $3 million. It is expected Lea’s new deal will be an improvement on the initial deal he was on.

Tracing Clark Lea's career progression

Clark Lea played college football for the Commodores as a fullback between 2002 and 2004. He has had a long coaching career that has taken him from UCLA where he started as a graduate assistant to several other schools.

He has had stints at South Dakota, Bowling Green, Syracuse, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest before taking up the offer to coach Vanderbilt in 2020.

His first season ended with a 2-10 overall record, recording no win against eight conference opponents. 2022 was an improvement as he led the program to a 5-7 overall record and beat two of his eight conference opponents.

Steering a program like Vanderbilt football in an extremely competitive conference like the SEC against better-funded programs is an uphill task.

But Clark Lea's progress so far has earned him a vote of confidence from the school administration to entrust the future of the program to him.

