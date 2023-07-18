How much is Clark Lea's salary? Where does Vanderbilt's HC stand compared to Kirby Smart and Hugh Freeze?

Clark Lea is entering his third season as head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Lea was announced as the head coach on December 14, 2020, as he replaced Derek Mason and became the 29th head football coach for Vanderbilt. Prior to being hired as head coach, Lee was an assistant at Notre Dame, Syracuse, UCLA, and Wake Forest among others.

Although this is Lea's first job, he has already got a contract extension. On Monday, Vanderbilt announced they extended their head coach until 2029. The extension added three years to his deal, although the terms were not announced.

"Vanderbilt is home, it is such an honor for me to lead our football program," Lea, 41, said in a statement.

"The only way that we accomplish the mission we have set forth for Vanderbilt Football is with the vision and support from Chancellor [Daniel] Diermeier and [athletic director] Candice Lee.

"To have them acknowledge the progress we've made to this point, and to commit to seeing us push further on our journey means everything to me."

Although Clark Lea's salary is not revealed in the contract because Vanderbilt is a private institution. However, The Tennessean reported that Lea was making $3 million a year as Vanderbilt's head coach. Whether or not he got more money with the extension is uncertain, but in 2021 it was documented that he made $3 million.

How does Clark Lea's salary compare to other coaches?

With Vanderbilt not being known as a football school, it shouldn't be a surprise that Clark Lea's salary is less than most SEC coaches.

The lowest salary for an SEC coach is Mississippi State's new head coach Zach Arnett who will be making $3 million. Next, Eli Drinkwitz of Missouri will make $6 million which is tied for 12th with Sam Pittman. This means Lea was tied for the lowest salary of any SEC coach.

Compared to the top coaches of the SEC, Clark Lea is just making a fraction of what they are making. Kirby Smart - the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs - is making $11.2 million a year, while Hugh Freeze of Aurbun got $6.5 million to take over as head coach of the Tigers.

The full salaries of the SEC head coaches are as follows:

Nick Saban, Alabama, $11.7 million Kirby Smart, Georgia, $11.2 million Brian Kelley, LSU, $9.5 million Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M, $9.5 million Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss, $9 million Josh Heupel, Tennessee, $9 million Mark Stoops, Kentucky $8.6 million Billy Napier, Florida $7.2 million Hugh Freeze, Auburn, $6.5 million Shane Beamer, South Carolina, $6.2 million Sam Pittman, Arkansas, $6 million Eli Drinkwintz, Missouri, $6 million Zach Arnett, Misssiippi State, $3 million

