How much does Josh Heupel make in Tennessee? Taking a closer look at the HC's career earnings while the university faces NCAA charges

When Josh Heupel took over as the 27th head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers, he inherited a struggling team. It didn't take long before he turned things around and led the Vols to a 7-6 record in his first season.

Things improved quickly, and the Vols finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 record, a top-10 ranking, and an Orange Bowl appearance. He won the SEC Coach of the Year Award in recognition of his efforts.

Heupel was rewarded with an improved contract by Tennessee in January 2023. The new contract will keep him in Knoxville through the 2029 season and pay him an annual salary of $9 million. The agreement includes a $1 million bonus for winning the SEC championship and $2 million for winning the College Football Playoff.

The contract makes Heupel one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. He is the fifth highest-earning coach in the SEC, only behind Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Jimbo Fisher, and Brian Kelly. Heupel's contract is a significant investment made by Tennessee, as he is expected to lead the team into a future of renewed success and prestige.

What the NCAA sanctions mean for Josh Heupel and Tennessee

Josh Heupel's job at Tennessee just became more difficult following the sanctions meted out on the school by the NCAA. The sanctions are coming after it was found that the school. committed 18 Level I violations, the most critical level of violation.

The violations include the provision of impermissible inducements in the form of cash, gifts, and other benefits to football recruits and their families.

Tennessee was also found to have hosted recruits on visits during the NCAA-mandated dead period in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanctions imposed on the school by the NCAA include a five-year probationary period during which the school will be closely monitored and scrutinized by the NCAA. In addition, it will be required to pay a fine up to the tune of $8 million

Tennessee is further sanctioned to reduce its football scholarship count by 28 over a period of four years, among others. Whether one argues that the sanctions are fair or not, it is agreed that they are a heavy blow to Tennessee's football program.

The Vols will be forced to rebuild their roster from scratch. But this will present another difficulty, as the team is now limited in its ability to recruit new players. It is an uphill task for Josh Heupel and his coaching staff.

