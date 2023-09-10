It's no surprise that Deion Sanders, among other high-profile college football coaches, commands respect and gets paid highly due to his pedigree. But what about his assistant coaches at Colorado?

What we know for certain is that they do get paid quite well, and things have gotten better compared to yesteryear.

Colorado's assistant coaches are set to make good money this season, as reported by Buffzone.

The school has raised its assistant football coaches' salary pool to $4.5 million this year, the highest it's ever been in Colorado Buffaloes' history. All 10 full-time assistants on Coach Prime's staff will be taking home a handsome chunk of that money.

OC Sean Lewis and DC Charles Kelly are set to earn big, at $850,000 in base and supplemental salary. These are the largest salaries ever paid to Colorado assistant coaches, as previously, no one has ever earned beyond $700,000.

What do the other coaches earn?

The next on the ladder are TE coach Tim Brewster, RB coach Gary Harrell, linebackers coach Andre Hart, and cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis. All four will receive $400,000 this year. Next up is defensive ends coach Nick Williams ($350k) and defensive tackles coach Sal Sunseri ($325k).

Further down the hierarchy are receivers coach Brett Bartolone ($315k) and O-line coach Bill O'Boyle ($300k).

The reason behind the higher salaries

As reported by Athlon Sports, Colorado athletic director Rick George wanted to show Deion Sanders that the school is equally determined to turn the program around. The pay raise for assistant coaches is reportedly part of Sanders' deal with the Buffaloes (as per the original BuffZone report).

So far, it looks like all that money is being well-spent. The college football community has its eyes on Deion Sanders' boys after their upset of TCU in their season opener. The Buffaloes are tipped to continue their great start and make this a season to remember. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will need to carry the hopes of the fans on their able shoulders. The football world will be watching with bated breath.

