How much money did Johnny Manziel make in the NFL? Taking a closer look at the football star's career earnings

Johnny Manziel did not play for too long in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns drafted this Texas A&M Aggies QB in the first round(22nd overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. The 30-year-old had a lot of hype surrounding him and his road to NFL glory. But unfortunately, fate had other plans for Manziel, as he only played for two seasons before being released in 2016.

Manziel was viewed as a prospect to earn $100 million in the NFL, but his short-lived career sabotaged his fame in the pro football arena. Eventually, his personal controversies paved the way for the Browns to release him.

Manziel's off-field issues led to him not living up to his own potential as a dual-threat QB who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012. But despite all the controversies, he made a few million dollars with his NFL contract and endorsements.

Johnny Manziel's NFL career earnings

According to various sources, the former Cleveland Browns QB's all-time career earnings are estimated at around $18 million. Johnny Manziel only made eight appearances as QB1 for the Browns.

The team offered him a rookie contract, which was a four-year, $8.2 million deal. The agreement included a $4.3 million signing bonus as well, as the 30-year-old was a top prospect coming out of college.

But just two years into his career, Manziel suffered from various off-field troubles, including substance abuse. The outcome of his contract was that the 30-year-old could not fully play out his contract, with the Browns paying him only $7.7 million. Apart from his salary, he made close to $10 million through various endorsement deals.

He had endorsements with high-value brands like Nike, Nissan, and McDonald’s. Just before his draft, he signed a huge deal with Nike. Most of his endorsement earnings came from this deal. But after his series of off-field controversies, the deal eventually fell apart in 2016. Even during his college career, Johnny Manziel made a decent living signing autographs.

Johnny Manziel made a good chunk of money signing autographs in college

During an interview with Barstool Sports back in 2021, the 30-year-old opened up about making money after redshirting his freshman season in Texas. He talked about how an individual offered him $3,000 to sign 10,000 pieces of memorabilia at his condo.

On the other hand, another individual allegedly gave him the number of a guy who would pay him $30,000 for a signing session.

While football may be behind him, the former NFL quarterback has yet to open up about his future plans after his retirement.