In 2017, Texas Longhorns spent $10 million to uplift its athletic facility. While this is a modest figure for Division I programs, a striking $7 million was spent only on upgrading the Longhorns’ football locker rooms. Top programs always try to one-up themselves by bringing in a differentiator. It’s safe to say the Longhorns chose to stand out with their infrastructure.

The $7 million facility has some striking features that are no-brainers for some of the top recruits in the country. Having the luxury of utilizing a facility like that is very close to NFL standards and is definitely what a young high schooler drools over. The Longhorns camp is arguably one of the finest facilities in the country. Though they have spent top dollar to rebuild the locker room, they have also been quite considerate about the whole process.

Who is Arch Manning? Exploring the Texas Longhorns QB's family life

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ensuring their players have the best of everything, the Texas Longhorns have used top-notch technology and efficiency in building this world-class building. Built under the aegis of Tom Herman, this state-of-the-art building has everything an athlete would need and more.

Walking into the Texas Longhorns facility

The Longhorns enter their facility pulling a 3D Longhorns logo. As they step in, their customized lockers await them. These customized lockers cost about $8700 each. This striking figure is unreal for a college team. While most teams have a huge team logo printed on the flooring, the Texas Longhorns have their bull on the ceiling. A glowing silhouette of their logo shines on the ceiling overlooking the players.

Texas Football 2023 Preview: Early season prediction, key matchups, players to watch, roster and more

To add to these aesthetics, the Longhorns’ team values, pillars of the program, and upcoming opponents are inscribed through digital and 3D media. Each locker has a 37-inch screen display that acts as a nameplate for individual athletes.

To top this, each locker is made of stainless steel, substituting the old-school wooden lockers. The stainless steel not only gives it a neat look, it also eliminates the pungent sweat odor staying behind. Each booth has a signature Texas Longhorns’ Hook ‘em branded tray that holds equipment as well. Powered with the best technology, these booths even have helmet holders that can be controlled as per the moisture content on the helmet because of sweat.

A good coach and a top recruiting system are what take a college team to the top. Though this facility was built under Herman, under coach Sarkisian, the Texas side has already made some serious moves in college ball. A locker room like that helps attract some of the country’s top talents too. Some of the country’s finest quarterbacks in Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers have been using this world-class facility in the recent past. As they do what it takes to make them better on the field, this $7 million.

Who is Arch Manning? Exploring the Texas Longhorns QB's family life

Poll : 0 votes