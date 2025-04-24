How much is Travis Hunter's GPA at Colorado? Buffaloes' two-way star finally opens up 

Travis Hunter is just a few hours away from knowing his future in the NFL. The Colorado two-way star is projected as a top-three pick in the draft. However, ahead of his big day, Hunter talked about his academics at the University of Colorado.

How much is Travis Hunter's GPA at Colorado?

Hunter spent one year at Jackson State before transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes along with "Coach Prime" and his sons. On Wednesday, the 2024 Heisman winner was asked in an interview with CBS Sports about his final GPA in college:

"I think it's a 3.7 or 3.9, something like that," Hunter replied.

Hunter had initially chosen psychology as his major at Colorado. However, he decided to switch and take up anthropology as his major instead.

Last year in November, the two-way star told USA Today Sports the reason behind this decision. He also highlighted the role it could play in his professional football journey in the NFL.

"I'm an anthropology major, and I really enjoy learning about different cultures and how they interact with one another," Hunter said via USAToday.com. "Being able to to learn about these cultures and skills is incredibly beneficial to me even when playing football.

"I have the opportunity to learn the importance of accepting and interacting with other people and playing with other people despite their cultural or ethnic makeup," he added.

Travis Hunter secured two consecutive First-Team Academic All-America honors. This led to him being awarded as an Academic All-American of the Year, becoming the third athlete across all sports in Colorado to earn the honor.

Travis Hunter shares 4-word message before NFL draft

Last Friday, Hunter shared a post on social media. It included snippets of him on the field while promoting his brand endorsement with Celsius energy drink.

Hunter included a four-word caption with the post, hinting at his mindset ahead of the draft.

"Ready for the moment," the caption read.

Travis Hunter established himself as a key player on Deion Sanders' team over the last two seasons. During his Heisman-winning campaign, he recorded 1,258 yards and 15 tackles as a receiver along with 35 total tackles and four interceptions on defense.

Colorado subsequently decided to retire Hunter and Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders' jerseys during their annual Black & Gold spring game last week.

Do you think the team that ultimately drafts the Heisman winner will let him continue playing both sides of the ball professionally in the NFL? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

