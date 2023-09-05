How do Ohio State players earn helmet stickers? Exploring some of the oldest traditions of CFB world

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a tradition that has been going on for decades now. Ohio State players earn helmet stickers, which is an indication of the success that a certain player has achieved during his stint with the football program. It was initially started back in 1968 by then-coach Woody Hayes, who won five national championships with the Buckeyes.

Hayes gave out these helmet stickers to players who put up a scintillating display of football on the gridiron every week. The sticker is basically that of a Buckeye leaf, which is found mostly in North America. And the more stickers you have on your helmet, the more your opponents are worried about going against you on the field, as it denotes your abilities in the game of football.

Eleven Warriors suggests that the original design of these stickers was drawn up by comic artist Milton Caniff in 1950. Initially, an Ohio State player would receive a sticker on their helmet for making big plays for the team. But over the course of time, the way to earn the sticker has been completely revamped.

So how do Ohio State players earn helmet stickers today? Well, the method is not as complicated as one might assume. Ohio State players earn helmet stickers in three ways. If they secure a win, then they get awarded with one sticker. If they win a game in their conference, then they are awarded with two stickers.

However, if Ohio State players secure a win against their biggest conference rivals the Michigan Wolverines, then they get the opportunity to earn three stickers for themselves. The Michigan- Ohio State rivalry goes back to as early as 1897, and these games most of the time determine who emerges as the champions of the Big Ten conference.

Thus, securing a win against Michigan gives Ohio State players to put up the most number of stickers on their helmets. Apart from this, a player's individual achievements with the football program also earn them a sticker for their contributions. Thus, sometimes, you may see many players with helmets that are covered with the Buckeye leaf stickers from front to back.

Which Ohio State players had the most helmet stickers in 2022?

Last season, we saw Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud flaunt the most number of helmet stickers for his team, with around 100 stickers to his name throughout his college career. Stroud, who was with the Buckeyes since 2020 was drafted into the NFL this year by the Houston Texans.

He had been one of their most impressive performers as a quarterback. Throughout his two years as a starter in 2021 and 2022, he racked up 8,123 passing yards (4,435 in 2021 and 3,688 in 2022) and 85 passing TDs (44 in 2021 and 41 in 2022).

Stroud earned the most number of helmet stickers in the offensive department. When it came to the defense, defensive end JT Tuimoloau was at the top with 74 helmet stickers. He still plays for the Buckeyes, so there is a chance for him to add more stickers to his name.